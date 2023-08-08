Acting Deputy Secretary Nuland’s Trip to Niger

READOUT

OFFICE OF THE SPOKESPERSON

AUGUST 7, 2023

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland traveled to Niamey to express our grave concern regarding developments in Niger and our resolute commitment to supporting democracy and constitutional order. The United States continues to call for the immediate release of President Mohamed Bazoum, his family, and all those detained as part of the extra-constitutional attempt to seize power.

The Acting Deputy Secretary met with Nigerien civil society and separately with members of the group asserting power in Niger to explain what is at stake if Niger does not respect its own constitutional order. This includes the potential loss of hundreds of millions of dollars in economic and security support for the people of Niger. Given our concerns about the negative political developments, the United States has decided to pause certain assistance for the Government of Niger while the situation remains fluid. As the situation evolves, the United States will make an assessment and update our assistance guidance to ensure consistency with all applicable U.S. legal restrictions and policy objectives. She underlined that the U.S. will remain in close contact with our Allies and partners, including the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The Acting Deputy Secretary attended a town hall with our Embassy and thanked the American and local staff for their hard work and dedication to promoting democracy and stability in the Sahel, as well as their assistance in facilitating today’s visit.

