Bookmans’ Northwest And Midtown Stores Begin Merger To River Road Location (UPDATED)
Bookmans Midtown and Northwest store hours will be reduced to 10 AM - 6 PM daily beginning August 21st and continuing through the end of the summer.
There is nothing easy about saying goodbye to two of our most popular stores, but we know that our customers will love the new store just as much.”TUCSON, AZ, US, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction on Bookmans Entertainment Exchange’s new location at River Road and Stone Avenue is nearing completion.
— Bookmans President Sean Feeney
This is exciting news for the Tucson community, but also bittersweet as the decision to relocate to a new, larger store means that two other Bookmans locations in Tucson will be closing their doors. Work began at the River Road store in April 2023 and the construction is scheduled to wrap up in September.
While the new store’s official opening date has yet to be decided, Bookmans President Sean Feeney anticipates the new River Road store will open in fall 2023. The merger and relocation of Bookmans’ Midtown store at Speedway/Country Club and its Northwest store at Ina/Thornydale will begin August 2023. These stores will be contributing the merchandise and fixtures to supply the new location.
“We’re taking great pains to ensure that everything we can reuse and repurpose comes with us to the River Road store,” said Feeney. “Bookmans has always aimed to keep everything we can out of landfills; in fact, that’s our whole business model. We’re taking that same approach to constructing our new store.” That means that the River Road store will be filled with familiar merchandise and, of course, those famous “Bookmans orange” bookshelves.
“There is nothing easy about saying goodbye to two of our most popular stores, but we know that our customers will love the new store just as much. And this has given us the opportunity to design a Bookmans with the lowest water and energy consumption per square foot yet.” The new River Road store is located in the growing Casas Adobes neighborhood near Sam’s Club, an area specifically chosen for its proximity to both the Midtown and Northwest stores’ customers.
Bookmans Midtown and Northwest store hours will be reduced to accommodate the relocation. The two stores will be open from 10 AM - 6 PM daily beginning August 21st and continuing through the end of the summer. Customers are advised to keep an eye on Bookmans’ social media accounts and website for construction and closure updates.
Bookmans has been Arizona’s entertainment destination for more than forty years with stores from Tucson to Flagstaff.
Bookmans is committed to the enrichment of the communities we serve through donations, sponsorships, community partnerships, representation, and free in-store events. For more information about Bookmans including where your nearest store location, visit Bookmans.com.
