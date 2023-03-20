Bookmans Postpones and Relocates Drag Story Hour Event to Ensure Safety
Bookmans Postpones and Relocates Drag Story Hour Event to Ensure SafetyTUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bookmans Entertainment Exchange has been forced to postpone and relocate our Drag Story Hour event from our Northwest location at Ina and Thornydale. Originally scheduled for March 25, 2023, the Bookmans-hosted literacy event for children and families, featuring drag performers reading children’s stories, has been targeted by The Bridge Church in Tucson and extremist hate groups.
Amidst a surge of supporters and detractors alike using social media platforms to encourage attending the event in large groups, protection of attendees and the shopping center property could not be assured. We have opted to postpone and relocate the event in order to address these security concerns. The goal is to return the event to its appropriate context as a celebration designed to foster a love of literacy in children.
Bookmans and Drag Story Hour-Az have held many well-attended performances over the years without incident, however, an organized harassment campaign spearheaded by The Bridge Church pastors and adopted by the local Proud Boys chapter have raised the specter of potential violence. Combined with the recent FBI-involved bomb threat at another Drag Story Hour event in Tempe on February 19, 2023, the risk of violence could not be ignored. As a result, continuing to host the event at this location and at this time was not feasible.
Bookmans is grateful for the outpouring of positive support that the Tucson community has shown to us and to Drag Story Hour-Az at this time and in times past. We appreciate everyone who took the time to extend support in person at our stores and with emails and phone calls. The decision to make any changes to this event was an extremely hard one for Bookmans. The threats, protests, and bullying were not factors in making the call to move the event. The choice to relocate and postpone the Drag Story Hour event was based solely on ensuring the safety of the attendees, performers, and all members of our community.
Bookmans has been Arizona’s entertainment destination for more than forty years with stores from Tucson to Flagstaff. Bookmans is committed to the enrichment of the communities we serve through donations, sponsorships, partnerships, representation, and free in-store events. For more information about Bookmans including where your nearest store location, visit Bookmans.com. ###
