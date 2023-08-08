Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Announce Awards Timetable for 11th Annual MUAHS Awards

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists 11th Annual Awards

MUAHS Award Nominations Will Be Unveiled on January 10, 2024; Awards Gala Set for February 18

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) today announced the awards timetable for the 11th Annual MUAHS Awards. Nominations will be announced on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, with award winners revealed on Saturday, February 18, 2024, in a ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The MUAHS Awards honor outstanding achievements for make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, television, commercials, and live theater. The announcement was made today by Julie Socash, President of MUAHS, Local 706.

11th Annual MUAHS Awards Timeline:

Submissions Open for TV & Feature Film - Monday, Oct. 30, 2023

Submissions Close for Entries - Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023 (5:00 pm PT)

Nominations Voting Begins - Friday, Dec. 15, 2023

Nominations Voting Closes - Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 (5:00 pm PT)

Nominations Announced - Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024

Final Online Voting Begins - Monday, Jan. 22, 2024

Final Online Voting Closes - Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 (5:00 pm PT)

Winners Announced at MUAHS Awards Gala - Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024

*Dates subject to change

For a complete list of the MUAHS Awards Rules and Regulations and to submit productions after Oct. 30th, visit www.local706.org. Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards rules should be directed to Sue Cabral-Ebert at submissions.muahs@gmail.com.

ABOUT LOCAL 706:

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, their diverse membership includes over 2,100 artisans in the entertainment industry worldwide. Local 706 members are make-up artists and hair stylists who have created the looks for Hollywood’s most memorable characters and stars of stage, screen, television and now the Internet. The wide-ranging domains of these artists include feature films and television, commercials; “live” network television, all types of theatrical productions and Disneyland theme parks. Local 706 Members have created notable characters competing for Academy Awards®, Primetime Emmys®, Daytime Emmys®, Saturn Awards®, BAFTA Awards®, and many other honors for make-up and hair styling artistry including their own Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards. The Local 706 Guild publishes The Artisan, a glossy quarterly magazine, and provides panels, workshops and training both for members and others interested in the field to foster a spirit of innovation in the craft. For more info, visit local706.org or get #MUAHSawards updates on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

# # #

PRESS CONTACTS:

Weissman/Markovitz Communications • Cheri Warner • Andy Aguinada

cheri@publicity4all.com • andy@publicity4all.com • 818.760.8995

SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING CONTACT:

IngleDodd Media

310.207.4410 • MUAHSawards@IngleDodd.com

2023 MUAHS Sizzle Reel: https://bit.ly/3DzJ0dj

TALENT RELATIONS CONTACT:

Marley Wittuck • marley.wittuck@gmail.com

MUAHS AWARDS CONTACT:

Sue Cabral-Ebert • submissions.muahs@gmail.com.