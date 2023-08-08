Bestselling author Dr. Shamecca Scott believes in post-traumatic growth
With faith that she is fulfilling the purpose of God for her, Dr. Scott is a guiding light for clients with temporary challenges or life-changing transitions
You'll win if you don't quit. Maximize your small victories.”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At her website, MindsetLLC.com, Dr. Shamecca Scott eases people into the idea of therapy. "It does not mean you’re not capable and it can be useful, even if you feel that you usually can handle your life obstacles. In fact, seeking therapy should be seen as a signal that “you have enough self-awareness to realize you need a helping hand. And that is something to be admired.”
— Dr. Shamecca Scott
A Board-certified clinical psychologist, Dr. Scott built her experience in behavior modification, crisis intervention, and trauma-related disorders when she was commissioned into the United States Army and deployed to Iraq, where she operated a behavioral health clinic providing oversight to 3,500 service members.
Now, as founder and CEO of Mindset, LLC, she and her team are dedicated to optimizing human potential by providing psychological and coaching services. “I’m a spiritual person and I believe wholeheartedly that this is what God has created me to do,” she says. “I have a passion for helping people and specifically people who are struggling with mental illness.”
She also has personal experience with trauma. Her brother has been incarcerated since 2001, an event that she says “shattered” her family, especially her mother. “She struggles with depression and he was her pride and joy. That was her baby boy,” she says. “It was a grief. Although he wasn’t physically dead, it was a death. That time was very difficult for me, but I also learned a lot. There is a theory called post-traumatic growth. How do you grow from the trauma? The evolution of my family through this incident has been profound. And I’m happy to announce my brother will be coming home soon.”
Dr. Scott is also inspired by her grandmother, who owned her own home and raised four children with only a sixth-grade education. What she taught young Shamecca has stuck with her always: You’ll win if you don’t quit.
Get in touch with Dr. Shamecca Scott at her website, MindsetLLC.com, or on Instagram, where she is @ZetaDoc97 (shout-out to her Zeta Phi Beta sorority sisters). You can also read much more of her personal story in the compelling new book Phenomenal Women Who Boss Up, a collection of interviews with female entrepreneurs who have overcome challenges, focused on personal and professional development, and built lifestyles that work for them.
About the Women Who Boss Up Book Series
Whether you’ve been bossing up for a while or you’re looking for support on your boss-up journey, the Women Who Boss Up book series is your chance to take inspiration and advice from women just like you. These women come from all backgrounds, all walks of life, and all disciplines. Some of them have pivoted after years in Corporate America and some have never worked a 9-to-5 job. Some have overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges, some trusted their intuition when no one else did, some have failed more than once and come back stronger, and all of them have created lives of fulfillment and financial success. Learn more at bossupbestseller.com.
