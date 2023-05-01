Sheena Yap Chan is on a mission to elevate the voices of Asian women
The speaker is launching her upcoming book with Wiley later this month that dismantles the negative stereotypes of Asian Women
I want Asian women to realize their potential, that they are leaders in their own right when they can learn to heal from the traumas that hold them back from their greatness.”CALIFORNIA, USA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheena Yap Chan’s mission is to create something she never had: role models who look like she does. “Growing up, I never had any kind of representation,” she says. “Back then, I really wanted to name myself Heather, have blonde hair and blue eyes, because that’s what I thought being beautiful was. I never saw myself as a beauty standard since I never saw that in mainstream media. I never saw other Asian women go out there and do their own thing, which was to forge their own path.”
Negative stereotypes and low expectations continue to impact Asian women who aspire to lead. According to a recent survey completed in 2021, only 2.7% of Asian women in the United States occupied managerial or executive roles. Sheena realizes that the cultural and historical issues affect the leadership potential of people generally, and Asian women specifically.
This is why she is launching her upcoming book with Wiley, entitled The Tao Of Self-Confidence: A Guide to Moving Beyond Trauma and Awakening the Leader Within. This book is an essential and timely guide for early- and mid-career professionals ready to realize their full potential and will also earn a place in the libraries of all Asian women who are tired of repeating past patterns and ready to conquer the obstacles that have been holding them back.
Sheena hopes the book will help Asian women in particular recognize their own worth. “I want Asian women to realize their potential, that they are leaders in their own right when they can learn to heal from the traumas that hold them back from their greatness.”
In honor of AAPI Heritage Month and Mental Health Awareness Month which is happening this month, Sheena is also fundraising for a Library Donation Drive so that she can donate 3,000 copies of her upcoming book to libraries across the United States. You can click here to make a donation.
The Tao of Self-Confidence is available now for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indigo and all other major book retailers. The book will be on launching May 23rd, 2023.
About The Tao of Self-Confidence: A Guide to Moving Beyond Trauma and Awakening the Leader Within
In 2021, women represented 54.3% of the US workforce but only held 35% of senior leadership positions. Of that percentage, only 2.7% of Asian women were seen in management roles. While there have been great leaps for women in the workplace in the last decade, women of color still fall behind. The Tao of Self-Confidence book sets a foundation to help Asian Women start being seen as leaders in work and life rather than by our stereotypes. In order to move forward with true confidence, we must learn the lessons our challenges have taught us and heal our trauma.
With an honest and vulnerable approach, Yap Chan discusses and explores the specific challenges our community faces, historically and now in the midst of the pandemic, intergenerational and historical trauma, false stories we tell ourselves, and how we can rise above stereotypes. We’ll tap into our inner joy, celebrate our authentic self, and awaken the leader within.
About Sheena Yap Chan
Sheena Yap Chan is a keynote speaker, podcaster, consultant, and author on building self-confidence. She currently inspires women through her award-winning podcast called The Tao of Self-Confidence where she interviews Asian women about their inner journey to self-confidence. Her mission is to help Asian Women boost their confidence to live their authentic selves, help Asian Women create a voice in the world, and create a stronger representation for Asian women. Sheena has been featured on MindValley, slice.ca, Marketing in Asia, Manila Times and more. She is also the TOP 100 Filipinos to follow on LinkedIn for inspiration and learning in 2020. She is also the co-author of the International bestselling book Asian Women Who Boss Up.
