Catalis Supports Excellence in Public Finance with Multi-Year Sponsorship of NACCTFO's Annual Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- Catalis, a leading provider of government technology and digital payment solutions for government announced a multi-year sponsorship of the National Association of County Collectors, Treasurers, and Finance Officers (NACCTFO). This landmark partnership, extending through 2026, underscores Catalis' commitment to supporting NACCTFO and its members in their mission to promote excellence in public finance administration.
"We are proud to support NACCTFO through this annual sponsorship,” said Fran Falino, Vice President of Sales for Catalis. “Catalis is dedicated to revolutionizing the payment landscape for government agencies, and this partnership perfectly aligns with our vision. We aim to partner with NACCTFO
members to deliver innovative government technology and payment solutions that drive efficiency and enhance the constituent experience,” he said.
Catalis kicked off its four-year commitment in July as title sponsor of NACCTFO’s Annual Conference in Austin, Texas. The three-day event convened county finance professionals from across the nation to engage in insightful discussions, share best practices, and explore the latest developments in tax collection and treasury management.
Chris Craft, President of NACCTFO, expressed appreciation for the sponsorship, stating, "We are excited to have Catalis as our first title sponsor. With their help, the NACCTFO annual conference is going from good to great.”
The 2024 NACCTFO Annual Conference is scheduled for next summer in Hillsborough County (Tampa), Florida. To learn more about NACCTFO, visit nacctfo.org.
About Catalis
Catalis is the transformational SaaS and payments solutions partner powering all levels and sizes of government – municipal, county, state, and federal. With deep expertise, a proven track record, and innovative digital solutions, Catalis has empowered public servants across the U.S. and Canada to modernize government and engage citizens. For more information, visit catalisgov.com.
Eric Johnson, EVP Government & Legal Affairs
Catalis
+1 612-309-7111
eric.johnson@catalisgov.com
