SPECTRAFORCE Named 2023 Best Company to Work for Women
Women’s Choice Award® Names SPECTRAFORCE a 2023 Best Companies to Work for Women, Diversity, and MillenialsRALEIGH, NC, US, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SPECTRAFORCE was recognized as a 2023 Best Companies to Work for Women, Diversity, and Millennials by the Women’s Choice Awards. The only award that reflects the needs and preferences of women based on publicly available data, the Best Companies to Work for award aligns with employee and consumer appreciation for corporate transparency.
The objective of the Best Companies to Work for Women, Diversity, & Millennials is to identify companies that 1) meet the general needs of all working women, especially work-life balance and well-being, 2) help women of multicultural backgrounds navigate the workplace by dismantling systematic barriers and closing race-based gaps, and 3) help millennial women grow professionally and advance their careers while also catering to their active lifestyle.
SPECTRAFORCE, one of the largest and fastest-growing staffing firms in the United States, holds its cornerstones of diversity and work-life balance in a place of utmost priority. The company provides generous paid parental leave, unlimited PTO, mentorship programs to expedite promotion, comprehensive insurance packages, and many wellness benefits to its corporate employees from day one of their employment.
"We are incredibly honored to have been chosen for the Women's Choice Award for Best Companies to Work,” says Amber Kramer, SPECTRAFORCE’s Sr. Director, People Operations. “This recognition is a testament to our collective efforts in creating a workplace that supports, empowers, and celebrates women. In a world where the number of women CEOs remains smaller than the number of CEOs named John, Robert, or James, our commitment to ensuring equality in our leadership has never been more essential. As someone privileged to work alongside strong, inspiring women every day, I see first-hand the remarkable contributions they bring to our organization.”
Criteria to Earn the Three Awards
Data was compiled from a variety of publicly available sources and then weighed accordingly for each of the three categories. Criteria to earn a place on the Women’s Choice Award ‘Best Companies to Work’ list include:
- Female and POC representation at the workforce, management, and board levels
- Work-life balance benefits such as telecommuting, flexible schedule and provides FSA for childcare.
- Paid time off / sick days / vacation days
- Maternity support such as paid maternity time off, paid paternity time off, lactation/mother’s rooms
- Professional development and support opportunities, such as mentorship programs, professional networks, and professional development events.
- Wellness benefits, such as an onsite medical facility, onsite gym, and gym membership reimbursement
The full ‘Best Companies to Work’ methodology can be found here.
“Validation has never been more important than now, and we take great pride in offering an objective and uniform reporting process so women can choose where to work with greater confidence. We recognize that gender discrepancies are very real in the workplace, and it’s timely and important to engage and empower women to choose an organization that supports her values” said Delia Passi, CEO and Founder of the Women’s Choice Award. “It’s an honor to recognize SPECTRAFORCE as a Best Company to Work and their investment in improving diversity, representation, and inclusion in their workforce and their commitment to hire and retain top talent and thereby boosting their competitiveness.”
For more information, visit https://womenschoiceaward.com/best-companies.
ABOUT SPECTRAFORCE®
Established in 2004, SPECTRAFORCE is one of the largest and fastest-growing staffing firms, servicing over 120 mid-to-large-scale clients in North America and India, within the Technology, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Life Sciences, Telecom, and Utility industries. A diversity-owned firm, SPECTRAFORCE is built on the concept of "human connection," defined by its branding tagline NEWJOBPHORIA®, which is the excitement of bringing joy and freedom to the work lifestyle so its staff and clients can reach their highest potential. Learn more at http://www.spectraforce.com.
ABOUT THE WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD®
The Women’s Choice Award identifies the brands, products and services that are most recommended and trusted by women. Additionally, they recognize the best companies to work for, based on a survey of women indicating what’s most important when searching for a job. As the leading advocate for female consumers, WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award, created the first national award based on the ratings and preferences of women.
Molly Masters
SPECTRAFORCE
email us here