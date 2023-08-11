Mondaii Shatters Stereotypes with Bold and Bouncy ‘Back N Forth’
Mondaii drops ‘Back N Forth’, a House and Hip-hop anthem defying toxic masculinity and self explanations while promoting living your life on your own terms.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mondaii, a rising star in the Hip-Hop scene, has released his new single and video ‘Back N Forth’, a catchy and confident anthem that challenges the stereotypes and expectations of toxic masculinity in the genre. The song, which blends hip-hop, punk, and house influences, is a “musical voicemail” for those who question their past choices, and a declaration of their independence and authenticity.
The video, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Laday Digitals, showcases Mondaii’s unique style and charisma, as he performs alongside a darkhorse in Atlanta on a closed set. Venturing from a cowboy attire to a bigger than life persona, Mondaii makes it known that he has arrived.
Mondaii, who has been writing songs for other artists for years, is now ready to step into the spotlight as a solo artist and does so with quite the finesse. He hopes that his music will inspire others to be themselves and to pursue their dreams without fear or doubt. ‘Back N Forth’ is the first single from his upcoming project, which will explore various themes and emotions through different musical genres and styles.
Mondaii has also been recognized by the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), a nonprofit organization that advocates for the rights and interests of Black artists and professionals in the music industry. He has received the 2022 Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis Music Makers Grant, which provides $5,000 to an emerging producer or songwriter personally selected by the legendary duo. Mondaii says he is honored and grateful for the opportunity, and plans to use the grant to further develop his craft and career.
‘Back N Forth’ is available now on all major streaming platforms. The official music video can be watched on YouTube.
Listen to ‘Back N Forth’ https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/mondaii/back-n-forth-3
Watch ‘Back N Forth’ https://youtu.be/aksi8JSgJh0
Back N Forth (Official Music Video)