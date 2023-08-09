Former Grainger Executive Ronald E. Paulson to Advise Decision Intelligence solution provider ORS Group
Ron Paulson joins as a strategic advisor to provide tactical direction to and drive growth with the management team of ORS Group Corporation
I am excited for the opportunity to partner with the ORS Group and introduce their applied AI software solutions to new supply chains. ORS’s data-driven performance results are well documented.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ORS Group Corp, with global operations in Europe and the USA, announced today that former Grainger executive Ronald E. Paulson is joining the organization as a strategic advisor to provide leadership for the company’s growth initiatives in North America.
ORS Group brings more than twenty years of experience in delivering decision intelligence solutions to the retail, distribution, and manufacturing industry using AI, ML, Operations Research, and econometrics. ORS Group has provided these solutions to global brands and mid-sized companies delivering millions of dollars in cost reduction, margin improvement, reduction in stockouts, and improvements in customer service levels.
Ronald E. Paulson, of Paulson Advisory, LLC, draws on more than 30 years of general management and commercial experience at W.W. Grainger, (NYSE: GWW). While serving as a Regional Vice President, Division President, and in other positions, Paulson managed P&Ls up to $1B, and successfully launched service offerings and strategic partnerships in areas such as safety, technical repair, energy, and lighting. Currently, he advises executive leadership teams, investors, and Boards of Directors of public and private companies on e-commerce, distribution, and procurement strategies, commercial and sales growth, business development, general management, corporate social responsibility (CSR), and philanthropy.
Paulson said, “I am excited about the opportunity to partner with the ORS Group and introduce their applied AI software solutions to companies' supply chains across North America. The company’s proven history in creating and delivering data-driven performance results has been well documented.”
“Ron is a perfect fit for our company,” said Dush Ramachandran, ORS Group’s Chief Revenue Officer. Ron’s passion for optimizing business processes, deep knowledge of the industry, and expertise in applying advanced analytics and decision sciences to optimize businesses will serve us well as we expand the reach of our technology here in the United States.”
About ORS GROUP
ORS GROUP Corp is a software company with over 20 years of experience in delivering sophisticated A.I.-based decision intelligence solutions to a large global client base. To find out more about The ORS Group, visit www.orsretail.ai.
About Paulson Advisory, LLC
Paulson Advisory, LLC is based in Libertyville, IL., and is focused on strategic partnerships, leadership development, and philanthropy. Find Ron on Linkedin. Ron can also be reached at r.paulson@paulsonadvisoryllc.com
