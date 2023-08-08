GoodData Unveils VS Code Plugin, Accelerates Analytics as Code Philosophy
New feature embraces “as code” concept, enabling enhanced analytics development and collaboration.
The launch of GoodData for VS Code is another step in our mission to empower analytics engineers with Analytics as Code, equipping them with an efficient, user-friendly development environment.”SAN FRANCISCO, US, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GoodData, the leader in cloud-based data and analytics, today unveiled its latest innovation, GoodData for VS Code. This new update is designed to revolutionize the way analytical solutions are developed and managed, embracing the Everything as Code philosophy. It promises to bring the power of software engineering workflow to the realm of analytics, delivering versioning, collaboration, and automation benefits to analytics and DevOps engineers alike.
— Ryan Dolley, VP of Product Strategy, GoodData.
Embracing a software engineering workflow for analytics delivers multiple benefits:
Automation: Automating solutions defined "as code" simplifies deployment and quality control, with test automation becoming a must-have in modern software solutions.
Collaboration: Collaborative coding platforms like GitHub or GitLab enable seamless teamwork through features like Pull Requests and Code Reviews.
Governance: With Analytics as Code, every iteration of a solution is securely stored and revertible. Each change comes with detailed notes, providing a comprehensive audit trail.
GoodData has been a pioneer in supporting the "as code" approach for analytics through its Declarative API, prioritizing deployment and automation. Now, the company is proud to announce the release of GoodData for VS Code, empowering developers with a user-friendly and efficient environment for analytics development.
GoodData for VS Code is built with a focus on simplicity and efficiency, minimizing the learning curve for users. By employing YAML as the base language for analytics, the extension ensures ease of use and familiarity. Additionally, GoodData has chosen VS Code for its exceptional user experience, extensibility, and built-in Git user interface.
With the GoodData VS Code extension, analytics engineers can experience a seamless day-to-day workflow, fully leveraging the Analytics as Code approach.
To learn more about Analytics as Code and how it can boost your data analytics development, read the full article here.
About GoodData
GoodData is the leading data and analytics platform, bringing data-driven decision-making to organizations across the globe. With a platform engineered to be flexible, open, secure, and scalable, GoodData empowers its customers to make data analytics available to every single end user via real-time, self-service data insights right at the point of work. A number of the world’s top businesses rely on GoodData in order to drive meaningful change and achieve more with their data.
GoodData is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital, TOTVS, and others. For more information, visit GoodData's website, and follow GoodData on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Medium.
