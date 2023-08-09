CIS Launches Strategic Collaboration with Microsoft to Strengthen Cybersecurity for State and Local Governments

Center for Internet Security

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) today announces a strategic collaboration with Microsoft aimed at bolstering cybersecurity measures for state, local, tribal, and territorial (SLTT) organizations.

This collaboration comes on the heels of CIS’s induction into the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) in July and marks a significant step in providing multi-cloud security compliance solutions to help fortify digital defense capabilities against cyber threats to the public sector.

CIS has been directly supporting the cybersecurity of state and local governments since 2010 through the Multi-State and Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Centers (MS-ISAC® and EI-ISAC®). CIS has also established globally-recognized security best practices in the form of the CIS Critical Security Controls® and CIS Benchmarks™, which, when implemented, help organizations of all sizes and types defend against cyber attacks.

“CIS has long been committed to promoting effective cybersecurity among state and local governments,” said Gina Chapman, CIS Chief Operating Officer. “Our joint efforts with Microsoft will further assist us in collectively addressing the unique challenges faced by the traditionally cyber underserved organizations in the public sector and will ultimately further protect SLTTs against pervasive cyber threats.”

“Microsoft is committed to enhancing the cybersecurity of our customers through our security platform and AI technologies,” said Gina Marie Hatheway, National Security Lead for Security, State and Local Government, Microsoft. “Our mission is to support state and local governments to increase their security posture and resilience. We are thrilled with the opportunity to strategically collaborate with CIS, who plays an important role in protecting and defending our country.”

The CIS and Microsoft SLG alliance is a testament to the shared commitment of both organizations to contribute to the overall safety and security of state and local governments. By integrating CIS best practices and Microsoft’s comprehensive technology, the collaboration aims to set new standards for cybersecurity readiness in the public sector.

For more information, contact media@cisecurity.org.

###

About CIS

The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) makes the connected world a safer place for people, businesses, and governments through our core competencies of collaboration and innovation. We are a community-driven nonprofit, responsible for the CIS Critical Security Controls® and CIS Benchmarks™, globally recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data. We lead a global community of IT professionals to continuously evolve these standards and provide products and services to proactively safeguard against emerging threats. Our CIS Hardened Images® provide secure, on-demand, scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®) the trusted resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial (SLTT) government entities, and the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (EI-ISAC®), which supports the rapidly changing cybersecurity needs of U.S. election offices. To learn more, visit cisecurity.org or follow us on Twitter: @cisecurity