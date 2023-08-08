Wellness and Fitness Platform ONEFIRELIGHT Launches New Online Store

OneFirelight logo OneFirelight Compassion Gift Basket Kathryn Leary - Co-Founder of OneFirelight

Platform offers stunning Crystal Gift Baskets that include 3-mth subscriptions to 400+ online classes; launches new workout classes using restorative crystals

The intention of OneFirelight is to promote the unity of “ONE,” bringing people together as one body, one mind, one spirit, and one love.” — Kathryn Leary, Co-Founder of OneFirelight

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- August is National Wellness Month, and OneFirelight, the innovative Wellness and Fitness Lifestyle online platform, is pleased to announce the launch of its new online Store page. The page introduces the OneFirelight Compassion Gift Basket, which includes a 3-month subscription to OneFirelight’s over 400 online classes, including 28 all-new classes specifically designed to incorporate natural Crystals and Earth Stones for daily self-care.

Launched in June 2022, OneFirelight offers an extensive range of wellness and fitness classes catering to various levels, available on-demand. The primary goal is to achieve a sense of balance in the body, mind, and spirit – a trait often linked with yoga – to encompass all fitness modalities. Their classes include yoga, Pilates, meditation, boxing, dance, cardio, strength training, and sound meditation.

One unique aspect of the platform is the unprecedented licensing deal with a major record label, allowing OneFirelight to feature the soul-nurturing music of the legendary Bob Marley in their classes and content. Users can enjoy unique renditions of Marley's music performed by jazz artists as well as his grandson, Skip Marley, and other inspiring Jamaican artists during their on-demand classes.

Additionally, OneFirelight offerings include a variety of shorter-length classes of 5 and 10 minutes to fit into busy lifestyles. Their latest innovation is incorporating crystals and earth stones into their classes, such as selenite, rose quartz and copper, which are naturally found in the earth and have unique restorative properties. These crystals can be used as weights during workouts to not only tone muscles but also provide natural energy and promote a sense of peace and harmony. The crystals themselves also make beautiful decor accents for homes or offices, encouraging one to take small restorative breaks during the day.

Users can now experience the new Store on OneFirelight.com and purchase the new Crystals and 3-Month Subscription Gift Package, making it the perfect gift of wellness for birthdays, weddings, graduations or any other special occasion.

More about OneFirelight

OneFirelight is the brainchild of Kathryn Leary and her daughter, Diana Leary, and takes pride in being a female-owned and a majority Black-owned company. Kathryn's journey began during her college years in the early 70s while studying in Jamaica, where she met and befriended Bob Marley, who was then an up and coming local musician. Katrhryn was experiencing a challenging time in her life, and was deeply inspired by Marley's music and teachings, which helped her find her footing. Kathryn went on to pursue her MBA from Stanford University and aimed to one day work in the wellness industry. Following a successful marketing career, she became a certified yoga instructor and meditation coach. Kathryn explored ways to help others achieve spiritual enrichment through Marley's music combined with movement and natural elements. She partnered with her daughter, Diana, and friend Janet Montag and thus, OneFirelight was born.

As a wellness and fitness app, OneFirelight strives to embody the ideals of community, fellowship, and hope, particularly in today's world. The platform promotes the unity of "ONE," bringing people together as one body, one mind, one spirit, and one love. Inclusivity and diversity are at the heart of OneFirelight, with their instructors, classes, and content reflecting these values.

OneFirelight's classes and content are primarily filmed in nature to provide subscribers with visually restorative benefits. The platform also hosts live events in brick-and-mortar spaces.

About the OneFirelight Co-founders:

Kathryn Leary is a respected writer, as well as an accomplished yoga and meditation instructor, having dedicated over 15 years to teaching and practicing yoga. Her extensive training in meditation has taken her across the United States and to India, where she further developed her expertise. Notably, Kathryn has developed yoga and meditation programs for individuals with special needs, including those with physical disabilities, cancer survivors, and individuals with autism, ADD, and anxiety, among other challenges. Kathryn holds a dual degree in Administration and Communications from Antioch College, as well as an MBA in Marketing from the esteemed Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Diana Leary is a graduate of Northeastern University and joins her mother, Kathryn, in building OneFirelight as Director of Content Development and Manager of eCommerce. She is driven in her endless search for world class instructors to bring unique and one-of-a-kind offerings in yoga, strength and cardio workouts, dance, sound healing and meditation practices designed to calm the mind, strengthen the body and uplift the spirit. She draws on her Broadway experiences in theater arts having worked on such productions as The Book of Mormon to present exceptional fitness and wellness performances. The icing on the cake is working together with her mother on producing OneFirelight – truly a labor of love.

Janet Montag is devoted to bringing awareness of the healing power of nature, music and the arts in order to nurture oneself for a more balanced and meaningful life and believes there is no physical health without mental health. She is supportive of a wellness platform that allows for exploration of different types of fitness classes, a variety of instructors, and access to healing modalities, such as meditation and sound therapy in order to build inner as well as outer strength. Her approach is to empower the OneFirelight community by focusing on health, nature, fitness, arts, and creating one’s own path to healing.

