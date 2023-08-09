Avenir Wellness Solutions Stock Symbol: AVRW Avenir Wellness Solutions $AVRW with Brand Ambassador #NicoleKidman.... $AVRW Nutri Strips $AVRW Avenir Wellness' Seratopical DNA Complex Avenir Wellness $AVRW / Sera Labs Partnership with Nicole Kidman

SHERMAN OAKS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , August 9, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Exclusive Interview with Nancy Duitch, CEO of Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (Stock Symbol: AVRW)  Proprietary Nutraceutical & Topical Delivery Systems for Wellness and Anti-Aging Beauty Product Lines. Company Currently Holds 15 Patents. Seratopical Revolution Skin Care Products are promoted by the Company’s Global Brand Ambassador and Strategic Partner Nicole Kidman. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary The Sera Labs has been featured in Tier One National Media including People, Glamour, InStyle, Zoe Report, Yahoo, Vogue, and Much More for their new breakthrough DNA Complex that has gone viral. Financial Reporting Brought Up to Date by Urish Popeck & Co., LLC, The Company’s New Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm. Q1 2023 Net Revenue Increased 15.1% Year-Over-Year and 35.6% Sequentially from Q4 2022 to $1.2 Million with Further Increases Expected in the Second Half of the Year. The Company’s Success continues with increases in Advertising and Marketing for DNA Complex, the new addition to the Company’s Seratopical Revolution Products.Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTC: AVRW) is a broad platform technology company that develops proprietary wellness, nutraceutical, and topical delivery systems which are integrated into its proprietary products. The technology, which is based on (15) fifteen current patents, offers a number of unique immediate- and controlled-release delivery vehicles designed to improve product efficacy, safety, and consumer experience for a wide range of active ingredients. Avenir Wellness AVRW will continue down the path of creating new technologies that will be part of its incubator strategy in order to monetize its IP. As a vertically integrated platform company, Avenir Wellness AVRW looks to partner or license its IP technology with wellness companies worldwide.Sera Labs is a trusted leader in the health, wellness, and beauty sectors of innovative products with cutting-edge technology. Sera Labs creates high-quality products that use science-backed, proprietary formulations. More than 25 products are sold under the brand names Seratopical™, Seratopical Revolution™, SeraLabs™, and Nutri-Strips™. Sera Labs sells its products at affordable prices, making them easily accessible on a global scale. Strategically positioned in the growth market categories of beauty, health & wellness, Sera Labs sells products direct-to-consumer (DTC) via online website orders, including opt-in subscriptions, and also to Amazon and in-store at major national drug and mass retailers. For more information visit: www.seralabshealth.com On August 9, 2023, Avenir Wellness AVRW CEO Nancy Duitch sat down with Corporate Ads to conduct the following detailed interview. This transcript is exclusive to the distribution of the Corporate Ads awareness program.Corporate Ads: Nancy, thank you for speaking with us today about Avenir Wellness AVRWand where the Company is at this point. We have noted that on August 9th the company juststarted trading under its new stock symbol of AVRW, changed from the previous symbol ofCURR.Nancy Duitch: Yes, we applied for the stock symbol change months ago when the Company officially changed its name to Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. We are quite pleased that the new symbol of AVRW has now been formally adopted and we feel this will be much more identifiable with our company name and easier for investors to use. Of course, this new symbol does not change the equity holding for our shareholders in any way. They still own the exact same number of shares as they did before the symbol change and there is no fee charged to shareholders as a result of this change. The AVRW symbol should also be ideal when we are in a position to uplist the stock to a higher exchange tier.Corporate Ads: You just issued a press release on July 31st covering recent developments including the Company’s First Quarter 2023 Results with strong sequential and year over year revenue increases and continued high gross margins. Can you expand on this latest report?Nancy Duitch: Avenir Wellness AVRW recently engaged Urish Popeck & Co., LLC as our new independent registered public accounting firm. Urish Popeck has a very respected reputation in the accounting field. Because of their work, Avenir Wellness AVRW has now been brought fully up to date on all our SEC reporting so that investors can clearly review all the details of our business and progress in our posted filings. We are very pleased with our results and sales growth in the first quarter of 2023 and our product margin expansion initiatives continue to deliver results. We are moving forward with our efforts to reduce SG&A expenses, continue to increase our gross margins and to maximize operating leverage. Net revenue in Q1 increased 15.1% year-over-year and 35.6% sequentially from Q4 2022 to $1.2 million with further increases expected in the second half of the year. Overall, we are on track for a positive sales year in 2023 on accelerating sales growth.Corporate Ads: The latest addition to your product line is the Avenir Wellness AVRW DNA Complex which was just launched for commercial sales in April. How is this key product being received in the market?Nancy Duitch: The Avenir Wellness AVRW DNA, or Deep Nano Actives, Complex is an instant anti-aging skin tightening serum that penetrates deep into the skin. DNA Complex begins working from the moment it's applied to your face and neck. The delivery system goes deep into the dermal layers and works from the inside out, giving you an instant skin tightening and wrinkle reduction effect. With continued use, the consumer will be amazed at the long-term results without leaving a white residue on the face. This innovative new product was launched with the help of Nicole Kidman, our Strategic Partner and Global Ambassador. DNA Complex made its global debut on Hollywood's biggest stage, The 2023 Oscars red carpet, with Celebrity Makeup Artist Kelsey Deenihan prepping Nicole's skin with the anti-aging skin tightening serum. This strategically planned go-to-market plan resulted in mass brand awareness and staggering sales.Corporate Ads: We have seen some of the major media attention that Nicole Kidman has been bringing to Sera Labs product line including the product exposure on the heavily followed news and social media platform called the Skimm. Can you tell us more about that?Nancy Duitch: Yes, our Sera Labs informational postings are appearing on the Skimm lifestyle platform which covers a range of trending topics with its daily newsletter. The Skimm reaches over 7 million followers. Sera Labs posts on the Skimm feature eye-catching photos of Nicole Kidman with specific Seratopical Revolution products. In fact, the new DNA Complex product was rated the Number 1 most requested item when it was first introduced in March. As a result, orders have been surging beyond our initial expectations. We extended our advertising contract with the Skimm which we expect will deliver increased sales based on the results we have seen so far.Corporate Ads: And as for retail outlets carrying the Seratopical Revolution product line, what chains are carrying the line?Nancy Duitch: Our Seratopical product line is currently available at major retailers including Amazon, Walmart and at other major distributors with our Nutri-Strip line available at CVS, Target and Amazon.Corporate Ads: Can you tell us what the Avenir Wellness AVRW has been using the funds from this $20 million IP asset sale for in 2022 and 2023? Also, what are your plans for using the remaining $2 million after it has all been collected?Nancy Duitch: Since the asset sale was completed in mid-2022, Avenir Wellness AVRW has been using the funds to pay down certain inherited debt obligations and to grow our intellectual property portfolio as well as our Seratopical wellness and beauty brands. One of the most significant developments has been the new DNA Complex product which is receiving extremely positive results from the media and the commercial marketplace as we discussed, and this is just the beginning. We have much more planned for the future, including even more advanced innovations with unique capabilities. This is made possible only by the Avenir Wellness AVRW proprietary technology which our present funding allows us to develop to its fullest potential.Corporate Ads: Thank you, Avenir Wellness AVRW CEO Nancy Duitch. This has been a very informative interview. 