Registration Under SEC Act of 1934 for Greater Investor Accountability; Titan Lithium, Inc. (Stock Symbol: CDSG) $CDSG

We believe that through our recent geologic work CDSG has uncovered several top-tier Lithium finds and optimizing corporate effectiveness will allow us to help further our exceptional battery-metal” — Harp Sangha, Chairman of CDSG

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Registration Under SEC Act of 1934 for Greater Investor Accountability; Extending Lithium Mining Property in Tanzania with Very Positive Sample Results for the Global EV Market: Titan Lithium, Inc. (Stock Symbol: CDSG) Lithium Mining & Natural Resource Projects in Tanzania and Nevada.Completed 2 Years of PCAOB Qualified Year End Financial Statements with Subsequent SEC Form 10 Filing Being Made for Investor Transparency.Filed Form 10-12G to Register CDSG Common Stock Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.Extended Lithium Rich South Zone of Titan 1 Property Over 3.3 Miles Eastward and Samples Up to 16,400 PPM in New Area.Attended Battery Gigafactories Conference in Washington, DC.Strong Lithium Geochemical Sampling Results from Surface Sampling Program at the Company’s Huge Titan 1 Lithium Property in Tanzania.Company Set to Benefit from New Economic Initiatives Being Launched Between US and Tanzania.WEL Project in Nevada is Comprised of 24 Unpatented Lode Claims.Titan Lithium, Inc. (OTC: CDSG) is an emerging company based in Nevada. The CDSG principal activity is acquiring and developing opportunities in the natural resource sector and complimentary technologies.Craig Alford, MSc, PGeo, and CEO of CDSG, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, noted “The results from the initial geochemical sampling are staggering. The size and strength of the Lithium anomaly at Titan 1 is particularly exceptional as it is within an area that has had no previous exploration and both sample lines ended at their northern limit within some of the highest grades of up 2.79% Li2O. These very strong results are being followed up by ongoing sampling and exploration on the Titan 1 Project area.” More results will be announced in the coming weeks.Rigorous Quality control of the samples was maintained and all samples were prepared and analyzed at the independent and ISO 9001 certified African Minerals and Geosciences Centre (AMGC) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.As part of the work on the largest CDSG Project, Titan 1, two lines of surficial geochemical soil surveys were collected over a section of the nearly 115 square mile (300 sq km) central Prospecting License (“PL”). The lines were run approximately Northwest-Southeast and spaced 3 kms apart.Results from both lines returned very high Lithium values over extensive distances, two zero values were returned from each line, however, the positive geochemical results indicated lithium values ranging from 100 ppm to highs of 13,000 ppm with average values of 0.55% Li2O (2,569ppm Li) over 7.4 miles (12 km) for the westernmost line and 1.14% Li2O (5,300ppm Li) over 3.7 miles (6 km) for the eastern line. Values for sodium, potassium, magnesium broadly mirror and confirm the distribution of the anomalous lithium values. Potassium oxide (K2O) values ranged as high as 3.6% in the results.The CDSG Titan 1 PL is centered over a vast, sparsely vegetated, flat lying ‘playa’ covered by a thin layer of alluvium overlying volcano-sedimentary basin fill. The area is morphologically and depositionally somewhat similar to the company’s WEL project claim area, containing mudstones much like the TLC project (American Lithium Corp.) and the Thacker Pass (Lithium Americas Corp.) projects of Nevada.The CDSG project is part of a Definitive Agreement with Kilimanjaro Lithium Inc., a private corporation domiciled in the United Republic of Tanzania, whereby CDSG has the exclusive right to earn up to a One Hundred Percent (100%) interest in two large Lithium projects, Titan 1 and 2. Presently, the company has already fulfilled the requirements for 80% of the total earn-in on both projects.To simplify the business descriptions of Titan Lithium (CDSG) and Barrel Energy (BRLL), and how they associate with each other, CDSG is our lithium resource holdings company and BRLL is our technology company. Management of both companies are very excited to continue the announcements of advancements into Lithium resources, especially, in sharing the completion of the agreement relating to our claystone extraction technology.Update on Corporate ActionCDSG has announced that on August 5th, 2023 the company submitted its Form 10-12G to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to register its common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.The Form 10 filing provides information on the CDSG strategy and its historical financial data. Upon its effectiveness, CDSG will be subject to the reporting requirements of the 1934 Act, which will include quarterly, annual and current reports, as well as proxy statements, to be filed with the SEC."We are confident the Company’s proposed registration with the SEC will provide a number of benefits to the Company and its shareholders, including greater liquidity for its stock, amplified visibility and enhanced access to the capital markets," said Harp Sangha, Chairman of CDSG. “We believe that through our recent geologic work CDSG has uncovered several top-tier Lithium finds and optimizing corporate effectiveness will allow us to help further our exceptional battery-metal projects.”CDSG Extends Lithium Rich South Zone Over 3.3 Miles Eastward and Samples Up to 16,400 PPM in New AreaOn July 10th CDSG announced strong Lithium geochemical sampling results from additional surface sampling program at the company’s Titan 1 lithium property in Tanzania.As part of the continued CDSG 2023 exploration program at the Titan 1 lithium project, several additional soil geochemical sample lines were completed in various targeted areas to both follow up previous results and to attempt to define the outer boundaries of our huge lithium discovery.Towards this effort, the CDSG technical team returned to the south portion of Titan 1 to prospect, survey and conduct new lines of soil sampling. This area, designated the ‘South Block’ contains a lithium anomaly both massive and high-grade, having an average grade of 4,318 ppm Li or 0.93% Li2O, which covers a total of 10,900 acres (44 square kms).The new CDSG work targeted an area on the eastern side of the South Block where an isolated reconnaissance sample, MW67, located roughly 3.3 miles (5.3kms) out from the main survey returned strong lithium (9,000 ppm Li). Samples were collected via several in-fill lines between the MW67 and the South Block.Results indicate generally very high grades of lithium in this new region, and with sample MW67, the positive lithium values averaging 6,314 ppm Li ( 1.36% Li2O). The highest value returned a strong 3.54% Li2O (16,400 ppm Li). Several nul values were returned, however, results are questionable due to fresh water drainage patterns.Craig Alford, MSc, PGeo, CEO of CDSG and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, noted “We were very excited to finally link up the MW67 sample to the main tested area. CDSG field work continues to reveal very high-grade lithium values and this new survey will add substantially to acreage of the South Block. Titan 1 is proving to be the most exciting lithium target in the world.”Rigorous Quality control of the samples was maintained and all samples were prepared and analyzed at the independent and ISO 9001 certified African Minerals and Geosciences Centre (AMGC) in Dar es Salaam. Soil samples are all consistently removed from the B soil horizon, from a depth of 6 to 10 inches.Battery Gigafactories Conference in Washington, DCCDSG attended the Benchmark Mineral Intelligence’s Battery Gigafactories USA 2023, a live, and in-person conference held on June 8th and 9th at the JW Marriott Washington DC, USA. The two day event explored the rise of the lithium-ion battery gigafactory economy and the need to build secure, sustainable supply chains for lithium, nickel, graphite, and other critical materials.Examining the role of battery gigafactories to global geopolitics and zero carbon goals, the conference was well attended by industry leaders and policy makers and gave an opportunity for CDSG to showcase its world-class lithium projects to Tier One companies, financiers and manufacturers.Attendees included the CEOs of Livent, Lithium Americas, Siemens USA, American Lithium, Allkem, Standard Lithium as well as important representatives GM, Rivian, Panasonic and from the Department of Energy, the U.S. Export-Import Bank and the U.S. State Department.CDSG Extends Lithium North Zone Over 3.6 Miles with High Grade Samples Including 4.02% LI2OOn May 24th CDSG announced strong Lithium geochemical sampling results from the continuation of the surface sampling program at the company’s huge Titan 1 lithium property in Tanzania.As part of the CDSG extensive geochemical sampling program designed to define the boundaries of the massive Titan 1 (“T1”) Lithium discovery, extensions of the T1 survey were implemented by our field crews both to the north and south of the previously reported soil geochemical survey line results. Soil samples all consistently removed from the B soil horizon, from a depth of 6 to 10 inches.The newly received results average 8,530 ppm lithium and occur at a distance of 3.65 miles (5.87kms) north of the former northernmost sample. The lowest grade sample in the area was still highly anomalous at 700 ppm Li, while the highest-grade value returned 4.02% Li2O (18,700 ppm Li).CDSG has previously divided the massive T1 anomaly into a North and South Block, with the south block anomaly averaging 4,318 Li ppm over a full 17 square miles (44 sq kms). Both areas are underlain by a thick volcano-sedimentary sequence deposited by rift related volcanism, the source of lithium in the region. Work is still on-going to define the size and grade of the North Block.Craig Alford, MSc, PGeo, and CEO of CDSG, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, noted “Our team was both excited and surprised by the high grades encountered in this new area so far to the north. 