Health Connect America and SigBee Revolutionize Employee Engagement
Sigbee to Address Challenges to Retaining and Engaging Gen Z
We were wondering if we were dealing with The Great Resignation. We had good, strong leaders, but we were searching for new channels and connecting points to keep our Gen Z employees engaged.”FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Connect America (HCA), a leading human services provider and foster care agency, has joined forces with SigBee, an innovative tech-startup specializing in employee engagement. This strategic partnership aims to address the challenges faced by Health Connect America in retaining and engaging its Gen Z employees, ultimately enhancing the organization's ability to deliver high-quality care to its clients.
— Tammy Earnhardt
A recent study conducted by McKinsey & Company in 2021 revealed that lack of supervisor support is one of the strongest predictors of turnover. To combat this issue, HCA recognized the need for a robust employee-engagement platform that fosters meaningful connections between employees and their supervisors.
Compounding the severity of the human services turnover problem is a study conducted by The Ohio State University College of Social Work in February 2022 which exposed shocking statistics related to employee turnover in the child welfare system. While 75% of children in foster care achieve permanence when one case worker is dedicated to service for the duration of their case, that percentage decreases to 34% when there are two case workers, and when there are six or more case workers that percentage decreases to a shocking 0.1%. (https://www.pcsao.org/pdf/workforce/ResearchReportWorkforceFeb2022.pdf) Reducing turnover in the human services industry results in better outcomes for our clients.
Health Connect America, renowned for its success in helping individuals and families find hope and healing from traumatic events, identified a significant need to strengthen its connection with its young and dynamic Gen Z workforce. Despite offering competitive benefits, attractive sign-on bonuses, and engaging activities, the organization was grappling with the same employee disconnection and turnover challenges commonly seen across the human services industry.
Tammy Earnhardt, senior vice president of strategy and development at Health Connect America, noted "We were wondering if we were dealing with The Great Resignation. We had good, strong leaders, but we were searching for new channels and connecting points to keep our Gen Z employees engaged."
Recognizing the unique needs and expectations of Gen Z employees, Alistair Deakin, chief executive officer of SigBee emphasized, "They're used to checking in with each other. They expect to have a voice."
After Health Connect America’s chief executive officer attended the 2022 Family Focused Treatment Association annual conference, Earnhardt was introduced to SigBee's groundbreaking platform. The solution enables Health Connect America to engage with employees on a daily basis, gaining real-time insights into their wellness, resilience, job confidence, and team connection. Managers can now monitor employee signals and take meaningful action to foster team engagement, prevent burnout, and reduce turnover.
Skeptical at first, Earnhardt became a firm believer in SigBee after witnessing its capabilities firsthand. She recounted a powerful example where a Gen Z intern-turned-employee expressed feelings of defeat. "We never would have known it but for her low check-in rate on SigBee. As soon as we saw it, her manager was able to pick up the phone and ask, 'What's going on?' Without that conversation, we would have lost her. She told us as much. Still today, she says, 'I wouldn't be here without SigBee.'"
SigBee's innovative platform combines technology and human interaction, providing a user-friendly application that offers real-time data to supervisors and leadership, empowering them to better support their teams. Through regular check-ins, SigBee is changing the way people connect and show up for each other, fostering a stronger sense of belonging and purpose.
Both Health Connect America and SigBee share a common commitment to promoting employee well-being and organizational success. This partnership signifies a significant step forward in addressing the unique challenges faced by the modern workforce.
About Health Connect America:
Health Connect America is dedicated to providing quality and affordable services to individuals and family members in order to provide a safe, positive living environment and provide the space to achieve the highest level of potential. Healthconnectamerica.com
About SigBee:
SigBee is an innovative platform for employee engagement, organizational health, and effectiveness. Ours is an easy-to-use application that provides real-time data to direct supervisors and leadership so they can support their teams. SigBee combines the science of technology with the art of human interaction, creating a powerful system for checking in with each other. We’re changing the way people show up for each other, one check-in at a time. Sigbee.com
