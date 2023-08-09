J3 Consulting Secures Contract Award for Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance (SETA) Services with the USDA
As part of the contract, J3 Consulting will provide comprehensive oversight and technical assistance to the USDA's vital applications.
We are thrilled that, after building upon a successful working relationship, the USDA has chosen to award J3 Consulting a contract to provide oversight to the agency's mission-critical applications.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- J3 Consulting Secures Contract Award for Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance (SETA) Services with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)
— Jeannie Jones-Ledford, President & CEO of J3 Consulting
J3 Consulting, a leading provider of cutting-edge consulting services, is delighted to announce the successful acquisition of the Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance (SETA) services contract with the prestigious United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). This contract award marks a significant milestone for J3 Consulting and reinforces its position as a trusted partner in delivering mission-critical solutions to government agencies.
As part of the contract, J3 Consulting will provide comprehensive oversight and technical assistance to the USDA's vital applications, ensuring seamless functionality, enhanced performance, and optimal efficiency. Leveraging their extensive expertise in systems engineering and technical support, J3 Consulting aims to drive innovation and streamlining within the USDA's operations.
"We are thrilled that, after building upon a successful working relationship, the USDA has chosen to award J3 Consulting a contract to provide oversight to the agency's mission-critical applications," noted Jeannie Jones-Ledford, President & CEO of J3 Consulting.
"This contract win is a testament to our team's dedication, technical prowess, and commitment to delivering exceptional services. We look forward to leveraging our expertise to support the USDA's mission and contribute to their continued success," noted Peter Cipriano, J3 Consulting Chief Information Officer.
J3 Consulting has a proven track record of providing unparalleled support to government agencies, enabling them to achieve their strategic goals efficiently and effectively. Their team of highly skilled professionals possesses deep industry knowledge and a keen understanding of complex systems, ensuring the successful implementation and management of critical projects.
By securing the SETA services contract with the USDA, J3 Consulting continues to solidify its position as a leader in the field of systems engineering and technical assistance. The company remains committed to delivering exceptional results, fostering innovation, and providing unwavering support to its clients.
For more information about J3 Consulting and its range of services, please visit www.j3llc.com or contact:
Peter Cipriano, Chief Information Officer
Office | (202) 379-4729
Cell | (845) 518-2172
PCipriano@j3llc.com
About J3 Consulting:
J3 Consulting, LLC (J3) is a certified SBA 8(a), HUBZone, Economically Disadvantaged Woman-owned Small Business (EDWOSB), with more than 15 years of experience in providing strategic solutions for government and commercial organizations. J3 is a leader in effectively delivering support for Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance (SETA) Services, CIO Advisory Services, Cybersecurity including Zero Trust Consulting and delivery, Advanced Data Analytics, Risk Management Framework (RMF), and Agile Project Metrics Development.
Andrea Khoury
Khoury Public Relations and Media Group
+1 703-919-6223
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn