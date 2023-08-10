Sweet Serenity Records Presents AUTUMN SUN - A Vocal Tribute to the Forefathers of Bebop
AUTUMN SUN - A vocal tribute to the forefathers of bebop, by jazz vocalist Yvette Norwood-TigerUSA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Yvette Norwood-Tiger is a jazz vocalist, recording and international touring artist, songwriter, voting member of the Recording Academy (GRAMMY), and founder/director of Palm Beach International Jazz Festival.
Her latest album release, titled AUTUMN SUN, is a vocal tribute to the forefathers of bebop, which includes compositions by Dexter Gordon, Wayne Shorter, Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, Dizzy Gillespie, and Charlie Parker. Yvette Norwood-Tiger wrote and recorded lyrics for most of the songs on AUTUMN SUN.
AUTUMN SUN Track Listing (Composer/Lyrics):
Cheese Cake (Dexter Gordon/Yvette Norwood-Tiger) 5:57
Footprints (Wayne Shorter/Yvette Norwood-Tiger) 5:54
Four (Miles Davis/Yvette Norwood-Tiger) 3:26
Manteca (Dizzy Gillespie, Chano Pozo, Gil Fuller) 5:40
Monk’s Dream (Thelonious Monk/Yvette Norwood-Tiger) 6:16
Yardbird Suite (Charlie Parker/Yvette Norwood-Tiger) 6:17
AUTUMN SUN Players - Instruments:
Nevada Hadary - Keys
Cleveland Frederick - Contrabass
Hosny Franck - Drums
Yvette Norwood-Tiger - Vocals, lyrics, cover art
AUTUMN SUN on BANDCAMP: https://yvettenorwood-tiger.bandcamp.com/album/autumn-sun
AUTUMN SUN on SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/album/3yHOosnjAKBvzzOR2N6O2w?si=T9xFQhb8T_-oXfOAnIyIRg
Award-wining jazz vocalist, recording and international touring artist, songwriter, Recording Academy (GRAMMY) voting member, and founder/director of the Palm Beach International Jazz Festival (www.pbijf.org), Yvette Norwood-Tiger, is a Detroit, Michigan native who hails from a family of musicians. Yvette performs with vocally clean and pure interpretations, while emphasizing intonation and storytelling. Her vocal styling and texture are often compared to that of Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday. In addition to jazz standards, her repertoire includes the Great American Songbook, standards, bebop, and Latin jazz. She also performs jazz songs in other languages.
In addition to her jazz compositions, her recordings feature music from great composers such as Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, the Gershwins, John Coltrane, Dexter Gordon, and others. Yvette’s CD, LOVE IS, stayed on JAZZWEEK'S charts for over sixteen weeks. Yvette's newest CD, AUTUMN SUN, is a grand tribute to the forefathers of bebop, including Wayne Shorter, Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonious Monk, and others.
Yvette resides in south Florida where she performs extensively, including performances at the Raymond F. Kravis Center in West Palm Beach, the Arts Garage in Delray Beach, and the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County. Yvette performs in Europe, South Africa, South America, the UK, the Caribbean, as well as various venues in the US including Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Michigan. Yvette has performed internationally at historic jazz venues and has sat in several times with jazz orchestra The Cotton Club All Stars at the famous Cotton Club in Harlem, NY. She has also sat in with the late saxophonist David Fathead Newman, guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli, family members of Celine Dion, Tito Puente, Jr., and Jay Beckenstein and Tom Schuman of Spyro Gyra.
Yvette is a recipient of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County 2022 Artist Innovation Fellowship Program Awards. Yvette was also nominated for the South Florida Indie Awards 2022 - Best Jazz Vocalist. In 2021, Yvette was interviewed and featured in the PBS South Florida "On The Town - Black Voices" segment. She was also featured in a short film titled "Art Meets Jazz on J Street". A film produced and directed by south Florida film maker, James Venable. Art Meets Jazz on J Street is the winner of the 2018 Wavelengths Awards.
Yvette’s mission is to not only entertaining her audience, but to uplift, and inspire them as well.
www.yvettenorwoodtiger.com
Yvette Norwood-Tiger
Yvette Norwood-Tiger Music, LLC
+1 848-207-1420
