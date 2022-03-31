Submit Release
Palm Beach International Jazz Festival

Kiki Sanchez - Palm Beach International Jazz Festival

Susan Merritt Trio - Palm Beach International Jazz Festival

Yvette Norwood-Tiger - Palm Beach International Jazz Festival

In Joint Celebration of UNESCO's International Jazz Day - Join us for the 4th Annual Palm Beach International Jazz Festival - APRIL 30, 2022

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palm Beach International Jazz Festival 2022 presented by Palm Beach International Jazz Festival Organization, LLC.

In joint celebration of UNESCO's International Jazz Day - A grand celebration of the great American music genre – JAZZ!

APRIL 30, 2022
6:00 P.M.

RAYMOND F. KRAVIS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
MARSHALL E. RINKER, SR. PLAYHOUSE
701 Okeechobee Boulevard
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

In joint celebration of UNESCO’s International Jazz Day, the 4th annual Palm Beach International Jazz Festival will celebrate the great American music genre – Jazz. The festival will honor the many wonderful facets of jazz including the Great American Songbook, jazz standards, Bebop, Brazilian, and Latin jazz.

The 2022 Palm Beach International Jazz Festival will feature highly acclaimed, award-winning jazz artists who perform in and around South Florida as well as around the world.

The performers for 2022 Palm Beach International Jazz Festival include:

– SUSAN MERRITT TRIO, FEATURING VOCALIST LYNN SIMONE
– YVETTE NORWOOD-TIGER & FRIENDS
– KIKI SANCHEZ
– ERIC TROUILLOT – MASTER OF CEREMONIES

For Tickets/Info: https://www.kravis.org/events/jazzfestival2022/

Yvette Norwood-Tiger
Palm Beach International Jazz Festival Organization
ynt@palmbeachinternationaljazzfestival.org
