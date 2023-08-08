Alternative Utility Services Approved for Electric Aggregation License in New Hampshire
DELAVAN, WI, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Utility Services (AUS) has been approved for a two-year electric aggregation services license in the State of New Hampshire, as of 7/27/2023. The registration application, REG 2023-063, was approved by the Public Utilities Commission and marks another important milestone for AUS.
AUS already had a presence in New Hampshire as they had registered as a natural gas aggregator in 2017. With this new license, AUS will be able to offer their services for both natural gas and electricity. This will provide customers with more options when it comes to choosing an energy provider.
"We are thrilled to have been approved for this license and are excited to bring our services to New Hampshire customers," said AUS president Fritz Kreiss. "At AUS we strive to provide our customers with access to reliable energy and competitive prices through our electric aggregation, brokerage and consulting services."
AUS plans to leverage its expertise in energy aggregation services to help customers save money by providing them access to competitive rates from various suppliers. The company also intends on staying ahead of regulatory changes that might affect customers or their bills.
AUS offers electricity, natural gas, renewable energy credits, and other related services for residential and commercial customers throughout the United States. They aim to provide customers with reliable energy solutions while keeping costs low. Their innovative approach combines advanced technology with personalized customer service.
By becoming a licensed provider of electric aggregation services in New Hampshire, AUS will now be able to provide more comprehensive services to its customer base in this state.
About Alternative Utility Services, Inc.
Since 1993, Alternative Utility Services, Inc. has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy and water efficiency for businesses nationwide through innovative solutions that lower energy consumption, reduce energy spend, and increase profits. The company’s exceptional staff of energy experts look help companies accomplish their energy efficiency objectives through their extensive suite of solutions. They can be reached at info@ausenergy.com.
Jenna Buehre
AUS already had a presence in New Hampshire as they had registered as a natural gas aggregator in 2017. With this new license, AUS will be able to offer their services for both natural gas and electricity. This will provide customers with more options when it comes to choosing an energy provider.
"We are thrilled to have been approved for this license and are excited to bring our services to New Hampshire customers," said AUS president Fritz Kreiss. "At AUS we strive to provide our customers with access to reliable energy and competitive prices through our electric aggregation, brokerage and consulting services."
AUS plans to leverage its expertise in energy aggregation services to help customers save money by providing them access to competitive rates from various suppliers. The company also intends on staying ahead of regulatory changes that might affect customers or their bills.
AUS offers electricity, natural gas, renewable energy credits, and other related services for residential and commercial customers throughout the United States. They aim to provide customers with reliable energy solutions while keeping costs low. Their innovative approach combines advanced technology with personalized customer service.
By becoming a licensed provider of electric aggregation services in New Hampshire, AUS will now be able to provide more comprehensive services to its customer base in this state.
About Alternative Utility Services, Inc.
Since 1993, Alternative Utility Services, Inc. has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy and water efficiency for businesses nationwide through innovative solutions that lower energy consumption, reduce energy spend, and increase profits. The company’s exceptional staff of energy experts look help companies accomplish their energy efficiency objectives through their extensive suite of solutions. They can be reached at info@ausenergy.com.
Jenna Buehre
Alternative Utility Services, Inc.
+1 2622480930
email us here