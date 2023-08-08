Veritas Scholars Academy Partners with Cairn University

About

With over 10,000 students, Veritas Press is an award-winning accredited classical Christian education organization that provides homeschooling families with best-in-class curricula: full-grade You-Teach kits, Self-Paced courses, live online classes, accredited diplomas, NCAA courses and Dual Enrollment courses. By combining innovative technology with a classical Christian education, our rigorous program, taught by highly credentialed and experienced teachers, raises the standard of education to ensure children are prepared for life in all areas, ready to engage culture as bold, effective servants of Christ, and ready to succeed in whatever calling God has for them.

