Veritas Scholars Academy Partners with Cairn University
Classical Christian education company offers high school students the opportunity to earn dual enrollment credits with partner university
VSA high school students gain a significant head start on their college journey—while benefiting from a supportive learning environment that prioritizes academic excellence and spiritual development.”LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Veritas Scholars Academy, a global classical Christian education program and curriculum provider for kindergarten through twelfth grades, has partnered with Cairn University, a private Christian university. Through the partnership, full-time, diploma-seeking students and part-time students in grades 11 and 12 can earn dual enrollment credits for a wide scope of eligible courses.
— Dr. Bob Cannon, Vice President of Educational Services at Veritas
“We continue to add value for our students in creative ways that help them advance their academic and personal growth,” said Dr. Bob Cannon, Vice President of Educational Services at Veritas. “With this Cairn University dual enrollment collaboration, VSA high school students gain a significant head start on their college journey—while benefiting from a supportive learning environment that prioritizes academic excellence and spiritual development.”
This initiative was created to help prepare the next generation of scholars and leaders for success in both academia and life. Eligible dual enrollment courses include English, Languages, Math, Logic & Rhetoric, Sciences, and more. After successful completion of an eligible course, the enrolled high school student will receive credit from both Veritas Scholars Academy and Cairn University. Cairn’s educational tracks emphasize biblical integration, the cultivation of wisdom and strategic engagement with the world—fitting closely with Veritas Scholars Academy’s classical Christian educational model and courses.
About Veritas Press
With more than 10,000 students taking online classes, Veritas Press is an award-winning classical Christian education organization that provides homeschooling families and schools with best-in-class curricula for tens of thousands more. In addition, we offer our fully accredited Veritas Scholars Academy which uses the Veritas Press curricula to educate through flexible self-paced courses and live online classes. By combining innovative technology with a classical Christian education, our rigorous program—taught by highly credentialed and experienced teachers—raises the standard of education to ensure children are prepared for life in all areas. Learn more at www.veritaspress.com.
About Cairn University
Cairn is a Christian university offering diverse Christian academic programs and a dynamic college life experience intentionally centered on Christ and His Word. Located in Langhorne, PA, Cairn offers students a private Christian university experience, including rigorous undergraduate and graduate programs with a core Bible curriculum, a dynamic college campus life, and personal investment of faculty. cairn.edu
