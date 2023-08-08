Veritas Scholars Academy Partners with Cairn University

Veritas Press: K-12 Live Online Classical Christian Education

Veritas Press: K-12 Live Online Classical Christian Education

Cairn University

Classical Christian education company offers high school students the opportunity to earn dual enrollment credits with partner university

VSA high school students gain a significant head start on their college journey—while benefiting from a supportive learning environment that prioritizes academic excellence and spiritual development.”
— Dr. Bob Cannon, Vice President of Educational Services at Veritas
LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Veritas Scholars Academy, a global classical Christian education program and curriculum provider for kindergarten through twelfth grades, has partnered with Cairn University, a private Christian university. Through the partnership, full-time, diploma-seeking students and part-time students in grades 11 and 12 can earn dual enrollment credits for a wide scope of eligible courses.

“We continue to add value for our students in creative ways that help them advance their academic and personal growth,” said Dr. Bob Cannon, Vice President of Educational Services at Veritas. “With this Cairn University dual enrollment collaboration, VSA high school students gain a significant head start on their college journey—while benefiting from a supportive learning environment that prioritizes academic excellence and spiritual development.”

This initiative was created to help prepare the next generation of scholars and leaders for success in both academia and life. Eligible dual enrollment courses include English, Languages, Math, Logic & Rhetoric, Sciences, and more. After successful completion of an eligible course, the enrolled high school student will receive credit from both Veritas Scholars Academy and Cairn University. Cairn’s educational tracks emphasize biblical integration, the cultivation of wisdom and strategic engagement with the world—fitting closely with Veritas Scholars Academy’s classical Christian educational model and courses.

About Veritas Press
With more than 10,000 students taking online classes, Veritas Press is an award-winning classical Christian education organization that provides homeschooling families and schools with best-in-class curricula for tens of thousands more. In addition, we offer our fully accredited Veritas Scholars Academy which uses the Veritas Press curricula to educate through flexible self-paced courses and live online classes. By combining innovative technology with a classical Christian education, our rigorous program—taught by highly credentialed and experienced teachers—raises the standard of education to ensure children are prepared for life in all areas. Learn more at www.veritaspress.com.

About Cairn University
Cairn is a Christian university offering diverse Christian academic programs and a dynamic college life experience intentionally centered on Christ and His Word. Located in Langhorne, PA, Cairn offers students a private Christian university experience, including rigorous undergraduate and graduate programs with a core Bible curriculum, a dynamic college campus life, and personal investment of faculty. cairn.edu
###

Art Siegert
Veritas Press
arts@veritaspress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other

You just read:

Veritas Scholars Academy Partners with Cairn University

Distribution channels: Companies, Education, International Organizations, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Art Siegert
Veritas Press arts@veritaspress.com
Company/Organization
Veritas Press
1805 Olde Homestead Lane
Lancaster, Pennsylvania, 17601
United States
+1 706-289-6138
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

With over 10,000 students, Veritas Press is an award-winning accredited classical Christian education organization that provides homeschooling families with best-in-class curricula: full-grade You-Teach kits, Self-Paced courses, live online classes, accredited diplomas, NCAA courses and Dual Enrollment courses. By combining innovative technology with a classical Christian education, our rigorous program, taught by highly credentialed and experienced teachers, raises the standard of education to ensure children are prepared for life in all areas, ready to engage culture as bold, effective servants of Christ, and ready to succeed in whatever calling God has for them.

www.veritaspress.com

More From This Author
Veritas Scholars Academy Partners with Cairn University
Veritas Scholars Academy Secures Re-accreditation with Middle States
Veritas establishes chapter of Delta Epsilon Phi (ΔΕΦ), National German Honor Society
View All Stories From This Author