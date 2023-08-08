08-08-2023 CA$H POP Poppy Hour

CASH POP POPPY HOUR: STATE FAIR

Weekdays of WVSF; August 9-11, 14-18

HOW TO ENTER:

Make a purchase of $10 or more on a single CA$H POP ticket during designated Poppy Hour times (3:00 pm to 5:00 pm) and be eligible for a spin on the BIG WHEEL (physical wheel) during Poppy Hour times. Players enter and agree to the rules by submitting CA$H Pop specific coupon to be able to spin BIG WHEEL.

PRIZE:

The BIG WHEEL features 24 slots with the following prizes available:

CA$H Pop T-shirts

CA$H Pop Lunch Box Containers

Promotional Instant Tickets

COUPON ENTRY AND REQUIREMENTS: CA$H Pop purchases made outside of designated Poppy Hour times are not eligible for BIG WHEEL spins. CA$H Pop purchases made during promotion periods are not eligible for standard wheel spin in addition to BIG WHEEL spin. Spin is considered as a separate CA$H Pop ticket, each with a minimum purchase of $10, producing a single coupon to be redeemed for spin.

The only recourse for coupons not redeemed between 3-5pm is for a single (1) spin at the Spin & Win electronic wheel.

ELIGIBILITY: This contest is open to all persons who are 18 years of age or older and must be physically present at the WV State Fair during the dates of August 10-19 between the hours of 3:00pm-5:00pm. Employees of the West Virginia Lottery and immediate family members of all such employees, and other restricted persons are not eligible to participate.

GENERAL RELEASE: By participating in Poppy Hour, each person releases the West Virginia Lottery and each of its employees or representatives from any liability whatsoever for any claims, costs, injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising out of or in connection with this giveaway or with the acceptance, possession, or use of any prize. The West Virginia Lottery is not responsible for any physical, electronic, or computer failure that impacts an individual’s attempt at play.

SPONSOR/ADMINISTRATOR: The sponsor and administrator of the virtual event is The West Virginia Lottery, 900 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, WV, 25302.