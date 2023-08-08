08-08-2023 CA$H POP Poppy Hour
CASH POP POPPY HOUR: STATE FAIR
Weekdays of WVSF; August 9-11, 14-18
HOW TO ENTER:
- Make a purchase of $10 or more on a single CA$H POP ticket during designated Poppy Hour times (3:00 pm to 5:00 pm) and be eligible for a spin on the BIG WHEEL (physical wheel) during Poppy Hour times.
- Players enter and agree to the rules by submitting CA$H Pop specific coupon to be able to spin BIG WHEEL.
PRIZE:
- The BIG WHEEL features 24 slots with the following prizes available:
- CA$H Pop T-shirts
- CA$H Pop Lunch Box Containers
- Promotional Instant Tickets
COUPON ENTRY AND REQUIREMENTS: CA$H Pop purchases made outside of designated Poppy Hour times are not eligible for BIG WHEEL spins. CA$H Pop purchases made during promotion periods are not eligible for standard wheel spin in addition to BIG WHEEL spin. Spin is considered as a separate CA$H Pop ticket, each with a minimum purchase of $10, producing a single coupon to be redeemed for spin.
The only recourse for coupons not redeemed between 3-5pm is for a single (1) spin at the Spin & Win electronic wheel.
ELIGIBILITY: This contest is open to all persons who are 18 years of age or older and must be physically present at the WV State Fair during the dates of August 10-19 between the hours of 3:00pm-5:00pm. Employees of the West Virginia Lottery and immediate family members of all such employees, and other restricted persons are not eligible to participate.
GENERAL RELEASE: By participating in Poppy Hour, each person releases the West Virginia Lottery and each of its employees or representatives from any liability whatsoever for any claims, costs, injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising out of or in connection with this giveaway or with the acceptance, possession, or use of any prize. The West Virginia Lottery is not responsible for any physical, electronic, or computer failure that impacts an individual’s attempt at play.
SPONSOR/ADMINISTRATOR: The sponsor and administrator of the virtual event is The West Virginia Lottery, 900 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, WV, 25302.
- By submitting an entry, entrant agrees to the rules set forth in this document, West Virginia Lottery Rules, and West Virginia State and Federal Law. Void where prohibited.
IN CONSIDERATION OF THE OPPORTUNITY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ABOVE-REFERENCED PROMOTION OR EVENT, I AGREE AS FOLLOWS:
2. I give and grant for an unlimited period of time to the West Virginia Lottery, its affiliated companies, vendors, successors and assigns, (collectively, West Virginia Lottery) [the right to film, videotape, photograph, record, exhibit, publish, post, edit, and otherwise use and reuse my first name, last name initial, voice, picture, portrait, image, appearance, and likeness], in whole or in part and in original or modified form and motion, alone or in conjunction with other photographs, artwork, text, film or videotape, in all media and types of advertising or commercial promotion and in any lawful manner in
West Virginia Lottery’s sole discretion, without geographic limit. I understand and agree that I will not receive any compensation as a result of any use of my name or likeness as described herein, and the West Virginia Lottery has no obligation to make use of any of the rights set forth herein.
3. I agree that all photographs, other images and recordings of me used and taken by the West Virginia
Lottery are owned by it and may be used in conjunction with advertisements or commercial promotions; and I further agree that the West Virginia Lottery has the exclusive right to use such commercial promotions in whatever way it wishes, and the West Virginia Lottery may copyright material or make derivative work containing the same. If I should receive any recording, print, negative or other copy thereof, I will not authorize its used by anyone else, and I waive any right of privacy or publicity that I may otherwise have with regard to any commercial promotion by the West Virginia Lottery and any derivative work of any such commercial promotion. I agree that no advertisement or other material need be submitted to me for approval, and the West Virginia Lottery will be without liability to me for any distortion or illusionary effect resulting from the publication or used of my first name, last name initial, voice, picture, portrait or likeness.
4. I forever release and discharge the West Virginia Lottery from any and all liability, claims, actions, and demands arising out of or in connection with the above-referenced promotional event and/or the use or reuse of my appearance, likeness, first name, last name initial, voice, including without limitation, any and all claims based on defamation, invasion of privacy or libel.