08-08-2023 STATE FAIR CENTRAL: Rules, Tips, and More

LEWISBURG, W.VA. — The West Virginia Lottery will once again make its home at the State Fair of West Virginia, beginning this week and running through Saturday, August 19. The fair gates officially open Thursday at 9:00 AM, while Lottery Hall opens at 12:00 PM, and will remain open until 6:00 PM every day. VIP Second Chance drawings will occur immediately after the hall’s closure each day.

As in years past, for every 10$ spent on Lottery, players earn one spin on the digital wheel, eligible to win VIP entries, instant tickets, and new promotional swag.

The Lottery will host two “Lottery Days” in 2023, with each Saturday (8/12, 8/19) featuring Mega Drop, the beloved drop-and-win game modeled after the classic game, Plinko. This game will take a $50 purchase for three drops, and players will be allowed two consecutive turns before proceeding to the back of the line for any remaining turns they possess.

New for 2023 is CA$H POP Poppy Hour, weekdays from 3:00PM-5:00PM. This manual wheel spin will feature opportunities to win more instant tickets and CA$H POP themed promotional items. This wheel requires a purchase of $10 or more in CA$H POP, West Virginia’s newest element in its draw game mix, that features a draw every 15 minutes.

Fair Games, the interactive and on-site contest that originated in 2021, returns with a twist this fair season. Players can participate in a QR Code Scavenger Hunt, where they can find up to three QR codes a day at a specified location of the fairgrounds for a chance to win promotional instant tickets and lottery swag. Players not attending the fair can still participate from home by completing the day’s specific prompt on the live video, becoming eligible to win promotional instant tickets or tickets to upcoming sporting events or concerts.

All entries for both at-home and on-site winners must be submitted by 7:00pm daily.

The route for Lottery Hall has also been revamped for 2023, with the entrance now being located along the side of the building across from the carnival, allowing players immediate access to the selling windows and two exits, one directly beside the scratching deck. Temperatures are expected in the high-80s both Saturdays, so it is encouraged to stay hydrated and cool while waiting to play.

