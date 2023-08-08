Mobile offices to provide social security services in rural communities

Loveleen De, Social Protection Project Manager, Lao People’s Democratic Republic explains a pilot project to serve agricultural and home-based workers who have difficulty travelling to the Lao Social Security Offices to register or claim benefits. To make it easy for villagers, LSSO travels to the villages with the mobile service and brings the services closer to the people.
