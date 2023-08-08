Cutting Edge Laser Technologies Celebrates Decade Long Partnership with Canine Rehabilitation Institute
Cutting Edge Laser Technologies celebrates their 10th year partnering with the Canine Rehabilitation Institute (CRI).ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cutting Edge Laser Technologies celebrates their 10th year partnering with the Canine Rehabilitation Institute (CRI). This anniversary marks a significant milestone for both organizations and underscores their commitment to veterinary rehabilitation and continuing education.
Through this partnership, Cutting Edge provides laser therapy equipment for CRI’s Certified Canine Rehabilitation Therapist (CCRT) program.
“Canine Rehabilitation Institute has had a fantastic, long standing professional relationship with Cutting Edge Laser Technologies. We appreciate their dedication to educating our students as well as offering incentives to bring photobiomodulation into daily practice,” shares Kara Amstutz, DVM, DACVSMR, CEO of Canine Rehabilitation Institute.
Based in Rochester, New York, Cutting Edge offers veterinary professionals throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico with a full family of Surgical and MLS Therapy Laser devices. With over 20 years of experience, their mission is to help practitioners improve quality of patient care while helping veterinary hospitals and clinics strengthen their bottom line with innovative technologies.
“We are thrilled to reach this milestone in our relationship with CRI. Their expertise and dedication to continuing education paired with our world-class technologies has brought tremendous value to the veterinary community and the future of canine rehabilitation,” shared Mark Mollenkopf, President of Cutting Edge Laser Technologies. “It’s a testament to our shared vision.”
As a premier institution for canine rehabilitation, CRI offers a challenging and collaborative learning environment where students gain hands-on experience learning state-of-the-art techniques and strategies to integrate them successfully into their practices.
Over the past two decades, laser therapy has seen considerable growth in human and animal medicine providing a conservative approach to pain and inflammation. The MLS Therapy Laser, offered exclusively by Cutting Edge, is an advanced Class IV laser technology that uses a patented emission system to synchronize two specific wavelengths of photon energy known for their antiphlogistic, antiedemic, analgesic and regenerative/reparative effects.
This therapy offers a solution to patients unable to tolerate conventional analgesic pharmacotherapy as well as those who did not see desired effects with medication alone. MLS Laser Therapy can also be used in conjunction with pharmaceutical analgesics as well as other therapeutic modalities common in veterinary medicine, such as electrotherapy and magnetotherapy, to further improve outcomes.
Through this long-term partnership, Cutting Edge and CRI hope to leverage their unique strengths and competencies to provide comprehensive high-quality continuing education opportunities that elevate the field of canine rehabilitation.
About
Cutting Edge Laser Technologies is focused on providing non-pharmacological and non-invasive solutions for pain management, wound healing, post-surgical recovery, and tissue regeneration. Since their founding in 2021, the Cutting Edge mission has remained the same: provide high-value medical equipment to veterinary professionals that elevate the quality of care while improving their bottom line.
If you’d like more information about Cutting Edge, please visit their website at celasers.com or call their office at (800) 889-4184 x125.
Marlena Ahearn
Cutting Edge Laser Technologies
+ +1 5854218080
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn