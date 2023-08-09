Hunterdon Cardiovascular Associates Approved as NJ Top Docs Practice For 2023

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved eleven healthcare providers from Hunterdon Cardiovascular Associates for 2023 based on merit.

NJ Top Docs proudly recognizes the exceptional team at Hunterdon Cardiovascular Associates for their remarkable merit. Committed to elevating cardiovascular health within their community, these reviewed and approved NJ Top Docs are making a significant impact.Among the distinguished professionals are: Dr. Yaser Elnahar, Dr. Robert S. Lind, Dr. Herman L. Maeuser, Dr. Ted Bialy, Dr. William Schafranek, Dr. Jonathan K Horiuchi, Dr. Austin "Ken" Kutscher, Dr. Glen Tonnessen, Dr. Andrew Rudnick, Dr. Rupen Parikh, and Dr. Harnish Chawla. Together, they form an expert team of cardiologists devoted to delivering the highest quality of care in a patient-centered environment.Hunterdon Cardiovascular Associates is dedicated to providing comprehensive cardiac services, utilizing cutting-edge technology for assessment, diagnosis, treatment, and management of various cardiovascular conditions."Our patients' well-being is our utmost priority, and we are steadfast in practicing with a patient-centered approach. This ethos resonates throughout every aspect of our office, from our thoughtfully chosen locations to our exceptional staff and scheduling, as well as the incorporation of advanced technologies in our treatments. Not only do we ensure that our patients are well-informed about their treatment options, but we also take great care in creating a comfortable and personalized environment for all cardiovascular care needs," affirms the dedicated team.Hunterdon Cardiovascular Associates has garnered further recognition as a patient-centered specialty practice and earned accreditation from NCQA, The National Committee of Quality Assurance.With conveniently located offices in Flemington, Clinton, and Bridgewater, they are ideally positioned to serve their community's cardiovascular health needs with unparalleled expertise and care.