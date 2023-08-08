CRMIT Unveils Application Support Value Plan for Salesforce at World Tour Essentials, Melbourne
CRMIT Solutions introduced its time-to-value, Application Support Value Plan for Salesforce at the prestigious World Tour Essentials event in Melbourne.
The ASVP will redefine how businesses apply time-to-value Salesforce solutions to propel this growth.”MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CRMIT Solutions, a global leader in Customer360 and digital transformation solutions, today announced the launch of the Application Support Value Plan for Salesforce [ASVP]. The announcement was made against the backdrop of World Tour Essentials at the Sofitel on Collins in Melbourne. CRMIT Solutions is a Platinum Sponsor of the World Tour Essentials in Melbourne.
— Damien Scales
CRMIT’s Application Support Value Plan for Salesforce is a comprehensive time-to-value solution, maximizing system uptime, minimizing disruptions, ensuring continuous improvement, and enabling regular updates and business-led innovations for customers. Customers can choose between the ASVP Improve and ASVP Innovate plans, which combine proactive and personalized resources, guidance, and expertise.
Salesforce World Tour Essentials – Melbourne, is a prestigious event organized by Salesforce on August 9, 2023, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and experts to explore the latest advancements in cloud technology and customer relationship management.
“Successful Salesforce implementations go beyond the initial launch. It requires continuous support and optimization to achieve sustainable growth, and we believe the ASVP will redefine how businesses apply time-to-value Salesforce solutions to propel this growth,” said Damien Scales, Managing Director [APAC], CRMIT Solutions. “This innovation-led offering signifies our commitment to customer success, empowering businesses to harness the full capabilities of Salesforce and thrive in a rapidly evolving marketplace,” added Damien.
In response to growing market demands for comprehensive Salesforce support solutions, CRMIT Solutions has been delivering this time-to-value plan to their customers. The ASVP is reportedly a game-changing initiative that aims to provide organizations with a competitive edge through optimized Salesforce utilization, seamless user adoption, and continuous improvement.
About CRMIT Solutions:
CRMIT Solutions is a pioneer Salesforce Solutions Provider focusing on digital transformation solutions powered by Customer360++ (a proprietary Customer360 framework). Customer360++ is a cutting-edge digital transformation framework designed to elevate your CRM from a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) to a Maximum Value Platform (MVP). Our vision is rooted in leveraging data, AI, and automation to create personalized digital experiences and drive proactive customer engagement.
