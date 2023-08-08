Minor-I.T Announces New School Year Initiative: Empowering Teenagers with A+ Certifications from CompTIA
Minor-I.T launches a new initiative to certify 10 students, ages 14-19, with A+ certifications from CompTIA, advancing IT careers in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the new school year begins, Minor-I.T, the renowned black-owned, Los Angeles-based information technology nonprofit, unveils an ambitious initiative to empower 10 students between the ages of 14 and 19. This year's program focuses on guiding these young talents to achieve A+ certifications from CompTIA, a critical stepping stone in the world of information technology.
Building on their successful track record in providing education, peer-to-peer learning, and networking opportunities, Minor-I.T’s new initiative aims to bridge the gap for African-American and black minority youth seeking a foothold in the IT industry.
"These certifications are more than a credential; they represent the promise of a future in technology for our students. This is just the beginning step of a long road in I.T. advancement," says Stephen Jones, Executive Director of Minor-I.T. "Our commitment to fostering the next generation of IT professionals in Los Angeles begins with the tools and training needed to earn these industry-rec[ognized] certifications."
The selected students will participate in an immersive educational experience, tailored to their unique needs and potential. From hands-on workshops to one-on-one mentoring, they will receive comprehensive support in mastering the skills required to pass the A+ certification exams.
Minor-I.T's commitment to advancing minority empowerment in the IT field remains unwavering, with this initiative marking yet another milestone in their continuous efforts to provide accessible education and support for underrepresented youth in Los Angeles.
"Our vision resonates with every student we touch," shares Karen Lee, Program Director at Minor-I.T. "By aligning ourselves with the future of technology, we are creating pathways for our youth to succeed, not just as professionals but as influential members of the tech community."
**Join the Journey**
With the new school year bringing fresh opportunities, Minor-I.T invites you to be a part of this transformative mission. Your support can ignite the spark that propels a young mind into a thriving IT career.
Make a difference in the lives of 10 promising teenagers by donating to Minor-I.T today. Visit our donation page https://www.minor-it.org/donate and invest in a future where every child has the opportunity to reach their potential.
Minor-I.T is a black-owned, Los Angeles-based information technology nonprofit organization, continually striving to enable African-American and black minority youth to pursue IT careers. By integrating certifications, mentoring, and hands-on learning, Minor-I.T shapes the future of the IT field. Learn more at https://www.minor-it.org.
