Minor-I.T Celebrates Success Story, Paving the Way for Minority Empowerment in the Los Angeles IT Sector
Minor-I.T celebrates a milestone, empowering minority youth in Los Angeles to pursue IT careers through mentoring, education, and networking.
Once children learn how to learn, nothing is going to narrow their mind. The essence of teaching is to make learning contagious, to have one idea spark another.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Minor-I.T, the influential black-owned, Los Angeles-based information technology nonprofit, is thrilled to announce the success story of a new generation of IT professionals. This local organization, dedicated to empowering African-American and black minority youth in pursuing IT careers, continues to break barriers and facilitate change in an underrepresented industry.
— Marva Collins
The story unfolds with a recent graduate of Minor-I.T's comprehensive mentoring program, Jasmine Taylor, who landed a prestigious position at a top tech firm in Los Angeles. The journey began with Minor-I.T providing educational experiences, safe peer-to-peer learning, and career-building networking opportunities. Jasmine’s success is a testament to Minor-I.T's unyielding commitment to fostering unlimited career success in the IT field for black and African-American minority youth.
"Our vision to vastly increase the number of black and African-American minority youth succeeding in the IT fields is coming to life," says Michael Johnson, founder of Minor-I.T. "With stories like Jasmine's, we're not only inspiring future generations but making a tangible difference in the lives of the individuals we mentor and guide."
Minor-I.T collaborates with schools, corporations, and local communities to sponsor, counsel, and network with children and teens in Los Angeles. Through their robust initiatives, they are reshaping the future of the IT industry, one student at a time. Their success in Los Angeles stands as a beacon for nonprofits and minority empowerment in the IT field worldwide.
The upcoming initiative, "Tech Leap," aims to reach 500 more youths within the next year, equipping them with the necessary educational tools and networking connections to launch their careers in the rapidly growing tech industry. Tech Leap is a call to action for the community to stand together in supporting diversity and inclusion.
**Join the Mission**
Support Minor-I.T in their commitment to enhance the lives of young minorities in Los Angeles and worldwide. Be part of the change, and help us provide access to the tools that lead to career building in the IT sector.
Make a difference today by donating to Minor-I.T and contributing to the future of minority empowerment in the tech world. Visit our donation page https://www.minor-it.org/donate to become a supporter of a brighter, more inclusive future.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Ava Beltran
Media Relations
Minor-I.T.
Email: media@minor-it.org
Phone: (323) 380-2999
---
Minor-I.T is a black-owned, Los Angeles-based information technology nonprofit organization, working relentlessly to enable African-American and black minority youth to pursue IT careers through educational experience, safe peer-to-peer learning, and networking. By aligning vision with action, Minor-I.T leads the way in minority empowerment in the IT field. Learn more at https://www.minor-it.org.
Ava Beltran
Minor-I.T.
+1 323-380-2999
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram