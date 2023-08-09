OLOID strengthens its advisory board with the appointment of three leading industry figures
Leading industry veterans join OLOID's advisory board to help accelerate the adoption of OLOID's physical identity and access management platformSUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OLOID is a leading provider of physical identity and access technology at all workplaces. The company envisions a world where a single sign-on for physical identity connects people and systems. OLOID is excited to announce that leading industry experts, including Rick Koscinski, former General Manager of Honeywell Commercial Security, Rajiv Sinha, Co-founder of Boost Security and iCISO.org, and Vineet Jain, Co-founder and CEO of Egnyte, have joined its strategic advisory board.
Rick Koscinski, a second-generation security industry professional and former GM at Honeywell Commercial Security, brings 26 years of industry experience to OLOID's advisory board. Known for his passion for sales, demand generation, and go-to-market strategy, Koscinski has a proven track record of building and revitalizing sales teams and businesses. His high-energy approach to sales training and development will be pivotal in enhancing OLOID's market presence and driving its strategic growth initiatives.
With over 25 years of experience, Rajiv Sinha is a seasoned entrepreneur, investor, advisor, and sales executive. He has spearheaded global sales at multiple cybersecurity startups, demonstrating a knack for driving early commercial success. His expertise in building sustainable business relationships and his dynamic approach to strategic growth will be invaluable for OLOID.
As the founder of Egnyte, Vineet Jain has led the company to become the secure multi-cloud platform for content security and governance. He is an accomplished business leader with more than 25 years of experience in Silicon Valley's B2B technology industry. His entrepreneurial spirit and proven leadership will be a significant asset to OLOID.
"OLOID is at a pivotal point in its growth trajectory, and the expansion of our advisory board underscores our commitment to innovation and global expansion," said Mohit Garg, Co-Founder & CEO at OLOID. "We are thrilled to have such esteemed industry leaders join our advisory board. Their collective wisdom and experience will accelerate our growth and help us achieve our strategic objectives."
OLOID acknowledges the continued support and guidance of its long-standing advisors, Friedrich Wetschnig, Peter Hunt, Nancy Wolff, and Aradhana Dayal, who have been instrumental in shaping OLOID's journey thus far.
About OLOID
OLOID is a leading provider of physical identity and access technology committed to enabling secure and privacy-forward authentication for the modern workplace. OLOID's objective is to establish a unified identity framework that connects and manages workplace identity and access by integrating with HR, IT, and various systems of records, thus enabling a unified digital identity across the organization. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, OLOID is backed by renowned investors, including Dell Technology Capital, Honeywell Ventures, Okta Ventures, Unusual Ventures, Emergent Ventures, and WestWave Capital.
For more information, please visit www.oloid.ai.
