CBP, CBSA to conduct NEXUS and FAST Enrollment Event at Oroville/Osoyoos Port of Entry

OROVILLE, Wash. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations would like to announce dates for an upcoming NEXUS and FAST enrollment event held by CBP and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) at the Oroville/Osoyoos land border Port of Entry. The event will take place on Sept. 12-13, where CBP and CBSA will conduct interviews for conditionally approved FAST/NEXUS applicants.

Oroville/Osoyoos Port of Entry – 33643 Highway 97 North

Oroville, WA 98844

Parking – Visitor Parking lot right outside the port on Highway 97

Second floor, Room SA225 – Conference Room – Check in with officer in the cargo lobby.

Office – (509) 476-3132

Sept. 12, 8 a.m. – noon / 12:30 – 4 p.m.

Sept. 13, 8 a.m. – noon / 12:30 – 4 p.m.

NEXUS is a voluntary expedited clearance initiative for pre-approved low-risk international travelers. Membership in the program allows members to reduce their wait times at designated ports of entry by:

Using NEXUS processing lanes at designated northern border ports of entry.

Using NEXUS kiosks when entering Canada by air,

using Global Entry kiosk when entering the United States, and

if arriving by sea, reporting arrival into the U.S. and Canada by calling a marine telephone reporting center.

The Trusted Traveler Free and Secure Trade (FAST) program is a commercial clearance program that allows expedited processing for commercial carriers who have completed background checks and fulfill certain eligibility requirements. FAST enrollment is open to truck drivers from the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Travelers interested in applying for NEXUS/FAST membership need to apply online utilizing the Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP) Enrollment System at https://ttp.cbp.dhs.gov. The $50 application fee allows for five years of membership. Once an individual applies online, they will undergo a background investigation. If no disqualifying information is found, they will receive a conditional letter of approval through their TTP account. They may then utilize the online scheduling tool in their TTP account to confirm an appointment for the event.

“CBP recognizes there is a high demand for NEXUS/FAST program membership, and we are hoping to meet that demand by partnering with local stakeholders to hold enrollment events in locations that are geographically convenient for conditionally approved applicants to complete their required interview with a CBP officer,” said Harmit Gill, Area Port Director.

With the enrollment event quickly approaching any applicant wishing to take advantage of this opportunity should begin the application process immediately. More information on CBP’s NEXUS/FAST Program can be found by visiting the Trusted Traveler page on the CBP homepage at https://www.cbp.gov/travel/trusted-traveler-programs.