Rare Cannabinoid Company Announces Wellness Month Offer On THC Mood Gummies With Delta 9 THC Oil, CBC Oil and CBD Oil

HONOLULU, HAWAII, USA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rare Cannabinoid Company has announced a special offer for National Wellness Month this August.

Every time a customer spends $75 they will receive a free packet of 10 THC Mood Gummies ($25 value). Each mood gummy contains 5mg Delta 9 THC oil as well as high levels of cannabichromene (CBC oil) and CBD.

THC Mood Gummies ship to all 50 states and the premium Hawaiian brand offers free U.S. shipping on all orders of $75+. If a customer spends $150, they will receive two free packets of 10 THC Mood Gummies and so on.

Rare Cannabinoid Company is based on Oahu and offers Hawaiian CBD, hemp-derived THC, and the widest selection of naturally occurring rare cannabinoids and terpenes. Products include oil tinctures, gummies, and topicals and products can be found in more than 400 locations worldwide.

Their THC Mood Gummies contain a rich full spectrum oil with Delta-9-THC oil for blissful relaxation and relief as well as CBC oil for mood improvement (CBC raises levels of the brain’s happiness molecule ‘anandamide’) as well as CBD for calm, balance and the entourage effect. They are the first gummies to be created with this unique THC + CBC & CBD oil. All gummies are vegan and all natural. These are flavored with lime and fresh mint.

“Our THC Mood Gummies lift people’s spirits and help them feel more relaxed. They can also be combined with THCV to combat the munchies, CBN for sleep, or CBG for aches and pains,” said a company spokesperson.

Some of the brand’s other most-popular products include:

Extra strength THCV Gummies: The strongest THCV edibles on the market, each gummy contains 25mg THCV and 10mg CBD. Ideal for boosting energy and concentration while reducing hunger, there are 30 THCV gummies per bottle and they are lemon flavored.

Extra strength CBG Gummies: Each gummy contains 30mg CBG and 10mg CBD to ease discomfort, soreness and stress. There are 30 green apple flavored gummies per bottle.

Extra strength CBN Gummies: Excellent for helping people get a good night’s rest, these sleepy gummies each contain 30mg CBN and 10mg CBD. They are huckleberry flavored and there are 30 gummies per bottle.

CBDV Oil Tincture: This is the first and only pure CBDV distillate oil on the market. Each frosted glass bottle contains 500mg CBDV oil in certified organic MCT coconut oil. CBDV may promote sociability, reduce irritability and is being studied for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Rare Cannabinoid Company announced this special offer for National Wellness Month – a time to promote healthy mental and physical wellness habits.

The deal will run until the end of August while supplies last. A packet of free THC Mood Gummies will appear in the customer’s cart whenever they put $75-worth of products in their cart. Multiple free packets are allowed and will continue to stack up every time another $75 worth of products is added.