Rare Cannabinoid Company Brings Luxury Hawaiian Choice CBD Brand Under Its Umbrella

Rare Cannabinoid Company and Hawaiian Choice CBD Oil products can be combined with each other for enhanced effects. Hawaiian Choice CBD Oil Tinctures, Topical Gel and Pet CBD have a luxurious, calming effect.

Rare Cannabinoid Company brings luxury brand Hawaiian Choice under its umbrella, adding broad spectrum CBD tinctures, topical gel, and Pet CBD to its line up.

By joining forces, we can offer an even wider range of products for people to mix and match according to their needs.” — Company spokesperson

HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rare Cannabinoid Company has brought luxury Hawaiian CBD brand Hawaiian Choice under its umbrella, with both brands now available on rarecannabinoidco.com.

Rare Cannabinoid Company offers a wide selection of naturally occurring hemp cannabinoid oils and gummies (CBC, CBDA, CBD, CBDV, CBGA, CBG, CBN, THCV, terpenes) and full spectrum Hawaiian CBD. By showcasing Hawaiian Choice on its website, it can now add broad spectrum CBD tinctures, topical gel, and Pet CBD to its wellness line up. All Hawaiian Choice products are infused with real Hawaiian fruits, essential oils, or honey for a Hawaiian feel.

Hawaiian Choice was created in 2017 and uses CBD extracted from the same premium Maui-grown hemp as Rare Cannabinoid Company. However, it has all traces of THC removed to below lab detectable levels. This leaves a rich, broad spectrum CBD oil that offers the entourage effect without any THC.

Hawaiian Choice can be found in more than 250 locations across the islands, U.S. Mainland, Japan, and the Mariana Islands. Products are sold at high-end department stores, health food stores, boutiques and more. The brand's cooling CBD gel with arnica is especially popular for massages at Hawaiian resorts and spas.

"Many of our most-loyal customers first experienced Hawaiian Choice on vacation and continue to purchase our products to help them relive that relaxing beachy aloha vibe," said a company spokesperson.

CBD oil tinctures contain 750mg broad spectrum Hawaiian CBD and are infused with real organic or wild picked pineapple, passion fruit, hibiscus, noni, and honey. Each tincture contains a unique blend of three different terpenes to provide specific effects: Relax (for rest and sleep), Relief (for discomfort), Focus (for concentration), and Active (for exercise and appetite control).

The CBD topical gel has a weightless formula that is neither sticky nor oily. It contains arnica, gotu kola, MSM, aloe vera, geranium extract, peppermint and more natural ingredients to help relieve sore joints and muscles. Scented with super premium lemongrass and eucalyptus grown on the Big Island of Hawaii, it offers a clean, fresh scent.

Bringing Hawaiian Choice under the Rare Cannabinoid Company umbrella also gives customers the option of a Pet CBD. The CBD oil for dogs, cats, and other animals contains the same broad spectrum Maui CBD and certified organic MCT coconut oil as the human tinctures.

"We say its "fit for humans, formulated for pets" because the only difference is the dosing and lack of terpenes or flavors that could upset a fur baby," said the spokesperson.

While Hawaiian Choice is considered a luxury Hawaiian line, all products can easily be combined with Rare Cannabinoid Company oils and gummies.

Rare Cannabinoid Company was created in 2020 by the founders of Hawaiian Choice, but the two companies remained separate until now. The younger brand quickly became a leader of rare or minor cannabinoid production. with products widely sold across the United States and by prescription in Brazil. Each rare cannabinoid offers unique effects. For example, THCV boosts energy and suppresses appetite, CBN is believed to have sedative properties, and CBDV is being studied for autism spectrum disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The company encourages people to mix and match cannabinoid tinctures and gummies according to their needs. While isolate extracts of specific cannabinoids such as THCV or CBN can be effective on their own, cannabinoids tend to work better in unison. It is therefore recommended that they be taken with a full or broad spectrum CBD oil. Combining them with each other results in the entourage effect whereby each cannabinoid has a greater effect than it would if taken on its own.

"For example, for sleep, one could enhance Hawaiian Choice Relax CBD Oil with Rare Cannabinoid Company's purified CBN oil or CBN gummies," the spokesperson said.

All products for both brands are produced in a current Good Manufacturing Practices-certified facility and undergo multiple third-party lab tests with results available online and by QR code on the product packaging. Brick-and-mortar stores interested in stocking Rare Cannabinoid Company or

Hawaiian Choice CBD products can fill out a wholesale account application form on wellnessorders.com.

"We are excited to bring Hawaiian Choice under our company umbrella," said the spokesperson. "By joining forces, we can offer an even wider range of products for people to mix and match according to their needs."