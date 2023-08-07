NEWS

Statewide Burn Ban Issued Due to Concerning Dry Conditions

August 7, 2023

For Immediate Release:

August 7, 2023

Baton Rouge, La. – Due to the extremely dry conditions statewide and the concern over first responder safety in these dangerously high temperatures, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., along with State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis, have issued a statewide cease and desist order for all private burning, pursuant to authority under R.S. 40:1602.

This order is effective as of 5:00 p.m., August 7, and shall remain in effect until rescinded.

Private burning shall only be allowed with permission from the local fire department or local government.

“The current burn ban does not apply to prescribed burns conducted by the LDAF or those performed by persons trained and certified by the LDAF,” said Commissioner Strain. “Prescribed burning that is considered a generally accepted agricultural practice as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law (R.S. 3:3601 et seq.) is also allowed, but not recommended at this time.”

The use of barbeque grills, fire pits, and small campfires for brief, recreational purposes are allowed and not affected by the burn ban.

Violation of this Fire Marshal order could result in criminal and/or civil penalties.

LDAF’s Office of Forestry is tasked with responding to wildfires at any hour, and crews stand ready to take action. In the event of an emergency that requires their assistance, you can call the LDAF 24-Hour Emergency Hotline at 1-855-452-5323 or dial 911.

