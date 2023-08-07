State Prison Inmate Homicide Investigation

August 7, 2023

(CUMBERLAND, MD) – Maryland State Police investigators are continuing an investigation into the death of a state prison inmate in Allegany County.

The inmate is identified as Moise Louis, 34. Louis was declared deceased by emergency medical service personnel. He was a state prison inmate serving time at the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland.

A suspect, also an inmate, has been identified. He is being held in another location within the Division of Correction. He has not been charged at this time and is not being identified until charges are placed.

Shortly after 12:00 noon today, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted by investigators from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit (DPSCS IIU) about an inmate death. Investigators told State Police Louis was found in his cell with multiple injuries.

State Police Homicide Unit investigators are continuing the investigation. Assistance has been provided by State Police crime scene technicians and investigators with the DPSCS Internal Investigative Unit. Upon completion, the investigation will be presented to the Allegany County State’s Attorney’s Office for review regarding charges.

The investigation continues.

