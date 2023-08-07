IDOL Recognizes Safe + Sound Week

ILLINOIS, August 7 - The event is used to recognize safe and healthy workplaces





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL), its Division of Occupational Safety and Health (IL OSHA) and the On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program (On-Site) are joining federal OSHA and businesses across the state to recognize Safe + Sound Week , Aug. 7-13, 2023.





The nationwide event takes place each year in August to recognize workplace safety and health programs, though Safe + Sound is a year-round campaign to ensure workers everywhere return home safe and healthy each day.





"Every workplace needs a thorough safety plan that ensures the health of all workers," said IL OSHA Division Chief Erik Kambarian. "The program should include management, worker input, as well as accepted industry standards to identify and fix hazards."





On-Site provides free and confidential safety and health advice to small and medium-sized businesses committed to improving workplace safety and health.









Enforcement of occupational safety and health standards in Illinois is a shared responsibility between the U.S. DOL OSHA and IL OSHA. Federal OSHA, an Administration under the U.S. Department of Labor, covers all private sector workplaces while IL OSHA covers all state and local government workplaces.