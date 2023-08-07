See You at the Iowa State Fair!

Visit the DNR Building at the Iowa State Fair for a chance to win prizes, enjoy the popular fish aquariums, talk to DNR experts, attend an outdoor-themed presentation and more!

The DNR building will be open every day of the Iowa State Fair from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Buy or renew your DNR Iowa Outdoors magazine and get a free t-shirt, only at the Iowa State Fair.

Vote for your favorite outdoor activity at the different stations throughout the DNR building, including hunting, fishing, archery, hiking, camping, boating, watching wildlife, backyard care, snowmobiling, riding OHVs, and helping the environment. Votes casted each day will be placed into a drawing for the corresponding theme day prize package. Every vote counts as an entry for the grand prize. Prize packages donated by several outdoor recreation and conservation organizations and businesses range in value from $500 to $2000.

"How Do You Fish?" is the theme at the DNR building on Thursday, August 10. Get hooked on fishing at these courtyard stage presentations.

11:00 a.m. – Ready. Set. Fish. Learn the basics so you can start fishing today!

11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. - Basic fish cleaning and cooking demonstration; sample fresh cooked Iowa fish

1:00 p.m. – Farm Pond Management - learn tips to manage your private pond

3:00 p.m. - Intro to Fly Fishing - discover the fun of trout fishing

The courtyard provides a shady area with benches and picnic tables for families to enjoy. Find the complete courtyard schedule, along with all the details about the DNR fair displays and state fair promotions at www.iowadnr.gov/statefair.

You still have time to check-in with your Hook 'n' Paddle Passport or sign up if you haven't already! Get out on the water and earn points to redeem for prizes.

The DNR building at the Iowa State Fair is one of the more than 90 passport check-in locations. Check-in on your passport August 10-20 and earn 100 points.

Look for posters on the corner of the fish aquarium and throughout the DNR building to get the event code to complete your check-in.