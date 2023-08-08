PartnerTap Appoints Emily Carrion as SVP Marketing to Accelerate the Enterprise Co-Selling Movement

Emily Carrion, SVP Marketing, PartnerTap

PartnerTap enterprise co-sell platform connects direct sales teams with partners so they can join forces selling into shared accounts

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PartnerTap, Inc, the leading enterprise co-sell platform provider, today announced the appointment of Emily Carrion as SVP Marketing. She joins PartnerTap at this fast growth stage with 15 years experience building B2B SaaS brands, scaling teams, and accelerating movements. Carrion will oversee all aspects of PartnerTap’s marketing.

“Co-selling has become a top go-to-market priority for enterprise channel and sales teams in 2023,” said Cassandra Gholston, co-founder and CEO of PartnerTap. “I’m thrilled to have Emily join our executive team, grow the co-selling community, and accelerate this seismic shift in how direct sales teams sell.”

PartnerTap is experiencing explosive growth with leading enterprises like Lumen, Genesys, HPE, LastPass and Softchoice all standardizing on PartnerTap and rolling it out to their top partners.

“I’m thrilled to build on the existing momentum around co-sell and help more co-sellers earn their President's Club award,” said Emily Carrion, SVP of Marketing at PartnerTap. “Co-selling is becoming a viral movement now that both direct and channel sellers finally have the platform they need to surface more deals and go win them together. I’m delighted to join PartnerTap and give revenue teams the tools they deserve to crush their goals.”

Carrion is a six-time technology startup veteran and executive marketing leader with a strong track record scaling enterprise SaaS companies. Most recently she led marketing and GTM strategy at Esper, Rubica and Textio. Carrion is a recent recipient of PSBJ 40 Under 40 winner. She cultivates brands that customers love, drives revenue growth, and builds high-performing teams.

About PartnerTap

PartnerTap is the leading cloud-based co-selling platform for enterprises that sell with or through ISVs, resellers, distributors, TSDs, MSPs, alliances, systems integrators, and marketplace partners. The PartnerTap Ecosystem Sales Platform gives companies an easy way to identify all the potential sales opportunities with each partner and empower sales teams to co-sell with partners securely. PartnerTap serves companies with thriving partner ecosystems, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lumen, ADP, SAP Concur, LastPass, Avant, and Softchoice. Partner teams invited to connect on PartnerTap may use the product for free with the partner(s) that invite them. Learn more at www.partnertap.com.