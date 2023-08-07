N.C. Mining Commission to meet Aug. 15

The North Carolina Mining Commission will meet in Raleigh on Aug. 15, 2023, beginning at 1 p.m. The public is invited to attend in person, by computer or phone.

An agenda and supporting documents for both meetings will be posted prior to the meetings on the Commission website.

N.C. Mining Commission

When: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh 26703 or join online

Meeting ID: 265 375 641 231

Passcode: dDVXtR

Video Conference ID: 118 718 094 6

Among its duties, the North Carolina Mining Commission sets rules for the administration of the mining resources of the state. It acts as an advisory body to the Governor and creates rules for granting aid provided by federal authorities.