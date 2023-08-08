Universal Data Voted Best Information Technology Company in New Orleans

CityBusiness Reader Rankings Identifies the Best Businesses Around

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Universal Data Incorporated has been named one of the city's best-managed service providers (MSP) by CityBusiness—the voice of New Orleans businesses.

The seventh annual Reader Rankings gives the power to the people by allowing them to select companies and services that they have deemed as being highly rated across a broad range of categories. The thought behind this process is to provide the opportunity for individuals to choose the top services in the city that can aid in running their business more efficiently and effectively.

"We are pleased to be voted as the best information technology company in New Orleans. It is not only a privilege, but an honor that the businesses have put their trust in us as their IT provider,” said Chad Perrier, President of Universal Data. “This is an exciting time to be a managed service provider in this great city and we will continue to provide the IT support and care that businesses need.”

CityBusiness’ 2023 Reader Rankings survey spoke to 3,568 business professionals from across the New Orleans area and over 17,302 votes were put in for each category. The survey included an initial nomination round followed by a voting period that selected three winners in each category. From this selection, one business was rated as the best of the best.

About Universal Data

Universal Data is a full IT consulting firm offering expert support and services in IT projects, Managed IT Services, Cybersecurity, and As-A-Service offerings. Based in New Orleans, Universal Data helps companies of all sizes across the southeast achieve their business goals by leveraging technology. To learn more, visit their website or call 504-285-2761.