F&B Insights Announces Strategic Partnership with Flagship Restaurant Group to Revolutionize Hospitality Industry

Groundbreaking Collaboration Set to Enhance Operational Efficiency, Improve Profitability, and Unlock Competitive Edge in the Market

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- F&B Insights, the pioneering platform that empowers bars, restaurants, and hotels to optimize their partnerships with suppliers and boost profitability, is delighted to announce its strategic partnership with Flagship Restaurant Group, the esteemed team of passionate restaurateurs behind renowned concepts such as Blue Sushi Sake Grill, Anthem, and Palma.

F&B Insights is a joint venture between EMERGING, a strategic partner to today's leading restaurant and entertainment concepts, and Overproof, the premier market intelligence company for alcohol brands. The company is widely recognized for its innovative monetizing menu data, education, and pricing solutions. The team is set to assist Flagship Restaurant Group in enhancing its operations and strengthening partnerships with suppliers.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Flagship Restaurant Group, a company whose commitment to delivering world-class hospitality and culinary experiences aligns seamlessly with our mission," said Mathew Focht, CEO of EMERGING. "Through this collaboration, they will gain access to powerful tools and solutions designed to enhance operational efficiency, improve profitability, and unlock a competitive edge in the market."

Flagship Restaurant Group is a dominant player in the culinary landscape, boasting a diverse portfolio of restaurant and bar concepts. Their brands include Palma, Blue Sushi Sake Grill, Plank Seafood Provisions, Ghost Donkey, Cham Pang Lanes, and several others. They are known for providing world-class hospitality and culinary experiences, constantly evolving and keeping pace with ever-changing consumer demands.

Anthony Hitchcock, COO of Flagship Restaurant Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "It has been a pleasure to work with a group like F&B Insights. They have a clear vision for operator and supplier relationships and will undoubtedly help us streamline and strengthen our partnerships while looking out for our best interests. Their responsiveness and engagement are critical to us in this relationship with our suppliers."

F&B Insights is revolutionizing the industry by enabling operators to monetize sales data. They connect operators with suppliers seeking to gauge in-venue brand performance, engage staff through promotions and contests, and leverage market data to develop pricing strategies. By partnering with the most innovative and forward-thinking organizations, F&B Insights continues to transform the way bars, restaurants, and hotels operate, thrive, and create extraordinary guest experiences.

This partnership between F&B Insights and Flagship Restaurant Group is a testament to their shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. It is a significant step forward in the evolution of the hospitality industry, promising to deliver enhanced operational efficiency, improved profitability, and a competitive edge in the market.

