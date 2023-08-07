Liveplex and Eclypses Unite to Fortify Blockchain Security for Web 3.0 Digital Transformation
Liveplex announces another milestone in its strategic partnership with Eclypses, Inc. to reinforce the security of blockchain implementations.
Liveplex, a prominent technology firm at the forefront of the next-generation internet revolution, announces another milestone in its strategic partnership with Eclypses, Inc. to reinforce the security of blockchain implementations. Liveplex technology, which power the Web 3.0 ecosystem, provides brands with seamless integration into any blockchain, storage, and data reporting tool.
— Vimal Kumar, President at Liveplex
Eclypses has a patented technology that provides real-time, consistent data security across various application channels, including event-driven applications, mobile apps, web apps, and IoT ecosystems.
Through the utilization of the Eclypses Cryptographic Library (ECL), MTE® offers unparalleled end-to-end security capabilities. Each end-point connection is meticulously verified, and data packets are uniquely protected, guaranteeing a secure experience for users while having minimal impact on system resources. Notably, MTE® secures data within the application, enabling Liveplex implementations to be more secure than its counterparts.
"Protecting sensitive data from escalating cyber threats is paramount," states Bryan Champagne, Chief Executive Officer at Eclypses. "The partnership between our team and Liveplex sets a new standard for blockchain security, offering customers an unmatched level of data protection within the Web 3.0 landscape."
This collaboration ensures Liveplex customers benefit from comprehensive data protection, safeguarding against a myriad of cyber threats, including man-in-the-middle attacks, zero-day attacks, malware, brute force attacks, jailbroken/rooted devices, attack surfaces, attack vectors caused by third-party applications, SIM swapping and cloning attacks, networking spoofing, and operating system defaults.
"We are thrilled to celebrate another milestone in securing our customers with the help of Eclypses. This helps us to empower our customers with accelerated adoption and monetization opportunities in the Web 3.0 transformation," said Vimal Kumar, President at Liveplex.
For further information about this partnership and the advanced security solutions it offers, please visit www.eclypses.com or www.liveplex.io.
About Eclypses
Eclypses sets the new standard for protecting sensitive data during transit. Eclypses developed the MTE technology to be the most innovative and disruptive security solution for protecting data communication for web and mobile applications, IoT devices, and Kafka environments. In 2022 and 2023, Eclypses won Best Security Solution in the FTF News Technology Innovations Awards.For more information, please visit www.eclypses.com.
About Liveplex
Liveplex technology empowers businesses to transition seamlessly to the Web 3.0 ecosystem through its integration-ready APIs. Leveraging easily integrated, modular features, Liveplex enables businesses to meet the expectations of safety, privacy, security, and governance demanded by their customers. The technology facilitates integration with any chosen blockchain, preferred storage solutions, and aligned data reporting tools. For more information, please visit www.liveplex.io.
