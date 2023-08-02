Eclypses Partners with First Rate to Enhance Data Security for its Data Aggregation Platform

First Rate is utilizing next generation application data security, providing an innovative and robust solution to secure data-in-use / data-in-transit.

With MTE technology embedded into their platform, financial organizations can offer complete end-to-end data protection for all their clients.

As the evolution of data at our clients’ fingertips continues to grow, it has never been more important to make sure we have the most reliable quality controls in place to protect our client's data.” — Emily Traxler, Managing Director, Data Services at First Rate, Inc.