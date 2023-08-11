Kings Auctions Inc. Beverly Hills and Kings Auctions Las Vegas Present Iconic Art Collection Auction August 27, 2023
Louis Icart, Erte, Dale Chihuly, Salvador Dali, Palmer Cox, John Nieto, Barry Masteller, Georges Braque, Jonathan Winters, Guillaume Azoulay, Carl GormanBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A spectacular selection of Art Glass, Chinese Porcelains, art by Louis Icart, Dali, Erte, Lladro, and Estate Jewelry will be auctioned off on August 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM by Kings Auctions Inc., Beverly Hills and Kings Auctions Las Vegas. Absentee and live bidding online is available worldwide through Kings Auctions Inc.
Kings Auctions Inc. has become one of the most renowned auction houses in past years. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, it has since expanded to major cities like New York, Miami, Las Vegas, and Dallas. The company specializes in fine art, jewelry, and collectibles, and has sold some of the most exciting collections from around the globe. The firm employs a team of experts who meticulously authenticate and appraise every item that goes up for auction, ensuring the utmost integrity in the auction process. With its prestigious reputation and extensive global reach, Kings Auctions Inc. has become the coveted destination for collectors and buyers alike.
The 300 lot event includes art glass by Dale Chihuly whose glass works have captivated audiences all over the world. His exceptional art pieces have found their way into museums, galleries, and exhibitions, where they continue to marvel visitors with their intricate designs and breathtaking colors.
The event also includes over 30 pieces of art by Louis Icart. His art emerged in the early 20th century and was popular in the Art Deco era. The Icart style is known for its elegant, flowing lines, bright colors, and a distinct sense of glamour and luxury. The French artist developed this style and became famous for his depictions of beautiful women, often in elaborate settings. Icart's work can be found in museums and galleries across the world, and through Kings Auctions Inc.
The exciting event will also offer fine art by Salvador Dali, Erte, Cameo Art Glass, Asian Art, Estate Jewelry, a rare 1800's Regina music player with 88 discs mint condition, and 30 rare retired Lladro figurines..
Bid absentee or bid live. See the entire catalogue at www.kings-auctions.com or email sales@kings-auctions.com with inquiries.
Allie Jones
Kings Auctions Inc.
+1 310-857-8367
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram