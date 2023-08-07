Harvest Lane at State Street closed for concrete work

BISMARCK, N.D. – The intersection at Harvest Lane and State Street will be closed for several days as concrete work is underway.



Detours are in place. The intersection is tentatively set to open Friday, August 11.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



