Application Window Open for MDA Livestock Investment Grants

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting applications for the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Livestock Investment Grant. This annual grant opportunity is open to Minnesota livestock farmers and ranchers looking to improve their operations, supporting long-term development in Minnesota’s $8 billion livestock industry.

The MDA anticipates awarding approximately $1.5 million in fiscal year 2024 for Livestock Investment Grants using a competitive review process. Grant funds are available for equipment purchases and physical improvements used to help start, improve, or expand livestock operations in Minnesota. Reimbursable investments include but are not limited to buildings or facilities for producing livestock, watering systems, fencing, feed equipment, and waste management equipment used for raising livestock.

All principal operators of livestock farms in Minnesota are invited to apply, including those who have received grants in the past. Only one application will be accepted per farm. Preference will be given to applicants or farms that have not previously been awarded a grant.

Applicants may apply for up to 10% of their project’s total cost, with a minimum expense of $4,000 and a maximum expense of $250,000. Grant awards can range in size from $400 to $25,000. Only expenses incurred after the grant contract has been signed by all parties are eligible for reimbursement. The MDA expects to have contracts to grantees by early 2024.

Applications for the grant will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 12, 2023. Applicants must use the MDA’s online application portal to apply for the grant.

Additional information can be found on the AGRI Livestock Investment Grant webpage.

