Buenos Aires Tango Tours Provides Cultural Immersion in Argentine Tango
www.argentinatango.com offers flexible, competitive, and personalized packages to learn tango in Argentina in its authentic setting.
They say if you come to Buenos Aires and you haven't danced tango, then you haven't been to Buenos Aires!!”BUENOS AIRES , ARGENTINA , August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For anyone who wants to learn, improve, or fulfill their dream of dancing Argentine Tango, www.argentinatango.com provides the opportunity to immerse themselves in its captivating culture in its homeland: Buenos Aires, Argentina. For over 20 years, they have been assisting thousands of customers from all over the world to have adventure, fun, joy, start, experience, master, or achieve their Argentine Tango dreams.
www.ArgentinaTango.com offers:
• Quality instruction from qualified, experienced, English-speaking tango teachers
• Variety of packages for all levels, preferences, and budgets
• Handpicked accommodations that meet high standards of comfort, safety, and convenience.
• Safe and secure Online payment with no hidden fees or extra charges.
• Access to iconic tango venues, lively Milongas, and personal tango dance partners who will make them feel welcome and part of the tango community.
• Cultural immersion in the history, culture, and spirit of tango in Buenos Aires, with guided tours, museum visits, shows etc.
• Fun, social, travel, fitness, and healing benefits of tango
• Airport transfers and assistance throughout their stay
www.argentinatango.com is the ideal choice for anyone who wants to enjoy the beauty and diversity of Buenos Aires, a city that breathes and lives tango. They will not only learn or improve the steps and techniques of this mesmerizing dance but also discover the passion that can enhance their life emotionally, mentally and physically.
Here are some testimonials from their happy customers who have used their service and enjoyed their tango experience in Buenos Aires:
“I had a wonderful time in Buenos Aires with Argentina Tango. The teachers were amazing, very patient and encouraging. I learned a lot and improved my confidence on the dance floor. The Milongas were so much fun, I felt like a local. The city is beautiful and full of culture and history. I highly recommend this package to anyone who wants to learn or improve their tango skills and have a great time in Argentina.” - Connie Melton, United States
“I had a fantastic time in Buenos Aires with Argentina Tango. The teachers were very professional and friendly. I improved my tango skills and learned new techniques. The Milongas were amazing, I danced with many different partners and enjoyed the music and atmosphere. The city is stunning and full of tango culture and history. I highly recommend this package to anyone who wants to have a fun and relaxing tango holiday in Argentina.” - David Lee, Australia
To learn more about their packages and services, please visit their website at www.argentinatango.com or contact them at info@argentinatango.com.
