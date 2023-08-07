Super Bowl Champion Keith Jackson Is Coming to the Southern Heritage Classic

Super Bowl Champion Keith Jackson Southern Heritage Classic Founder Fred Jones

Super Bowl Champion Keith Jackson will speak to attendees of the Southern Heritage Classic Coaches Luncheon on September 8th.

Keith Jackson has had a career that exemplifies hard work, dedication, and excellence. I look forward to him sharing some of his experiences and accomplishments with us.” — Founder of the Southern Heritage Classic FounderFred Jones

MEMPHIS, TENNESSE, UNITED STATE , August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Retired NFL player and broadcast analyst Keith Jackson will serve as the special guest speaker during the 34th Southern Heritage Classic Coaches Luncheon presented by FedEx on Friday, September 8th. The luncheon will take place at noon in the Renasant Convention Center in downtown Memphis.

Founder of the Southern Heritage Classic, Fred Jones, believes that Jackson is the perfect selection for this year’s luncheon. “We are excited to have a man of his stature and accomplishments speak during the Classic Coaches Luncheon. Like our previous speakers, Keith Jackson has had a career that exemplifies hard work, dedication, and excellence. I look forward to him sharing some of his experiences and accomplishments with us,” he said.

A native of Little Rock, Arkansas, Jackson has had a decorated career in football. In 1988, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Jackson as the 13th pick of the first round in the National Football League draft. During Jackson’s first season in the NFL, he was the NFC Offensive Rookie of the Year and the only first-year player to be selected by the NFL for the Pro Bowl. In his nine seasons (1988 – 1996) with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Miami Dolphins, and Green Bay Packers, Keith was selected to the Pro Bowl six times and is a three-time All-Pro. In his final season, Keith assisted the Packers to a 16-3 record and a win in Super Bowl XXXI. Keith finished his career with 441 receptions for 5,283 yards and 49 touchdowns.

After retiring from the NFL in 1997, Jackson combined his communications degree and professional playing experience to become a broadcast analyst with TNT, the Oklahoma Sooner Football Radio Network, FOX Sports Network, and the Arkansas Razorback Sports Network. He was also a color analyst with IMG Network.

In 1992, Jackson’s vision of helping at-risk youth became a reality with the incorporation of his non-profit P.A.R.K. (Positive Atmosphere Reaches Kids). He serves as president of the P.A.R.K. Inc. Board of Directors.

The Classic Coaches Luncheon is held annually to celebrate the Southern Heritage Classic Football Game, the competing schools, and their head coaches. This year, Coach Alonzo Hampton and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions will take on Coach Eddie George and the Tennessee State University Tigers on September 9th at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

The 34th Southern Heritage Classic Video