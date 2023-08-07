Walmart VA Services Launch: VAA Philippines Held Free Webinar Last July 31st for Aspiring Walmart Sellers
VAA Philippines CEO Gilad Freimann announces a major offer for existing and soon-to-be Walmart Sellers: the all-new Walmart VA Services.
The Walmart online marketplace is growing rapidly. There’s just so much to miss out on if you don’t start now”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VAA Philippines CEO Gilad Freimann announces a major offer for existing and soon-to-be Walmart Sellers: the all-new Walmart VA Services. In line with this, VAA conducted a LIVE Webinar last July 31, 2023 about “Why You Should Join Walmart” with Walmart mentor, Michal Chapnick.
— Gilad Freimann
Tel Aviv, Israel—About 3 months after Walmart’s Annual Report announcing that Walmart generated a total of $611.3 billion in revenues in the fiscal year 2023, Virtual Assistant Academy Philippines (VAA) CEO Gilad Freimann also announces the launch of the newest addition to its VA services—the Walmart Expert VA and the Walmart PPC Specialist VA. This expansion was driven by VAA’s mission of providing professional assistance to eCommerce sellers looking to scale their business faster.
“Time runs fast in the business of eCommerce. Sellers need to realize the importance of striking while the iron is hot. Numbers don’t lie. The Walmart online marketplace is growing rapidly. There’s just so much to miss out on if you don’t start now,” VAA CEO Gilad says.
Gilad takes reference on the following considerations: 1) Walmart does not charge monthly subscription fees, 2) there’s less competition among sellers due to Walmart’s high standards in screening applicants, 3) hassle-free integration, and 4) around 240,000,000 members and customers from across 20 different countries who visit the physical stores and online platform every week.
“We at VAA want to present this opportunity to eCommerce sellers who have great ambitions for their business. You don’t have to worry about not being familiar with the Walmart platform yet. We have Walmart experts who can assist you with all the process, from technical, operational, to administrative,” adds Gilad.
VAA’s Walmart services include the following:
1.) Walmart Expert VA who can do:
* Everything an Amazon Expert VA could help you with PLUS
* Walmart Product Catalog Management
* Order and Inventory Management
* Sales Analysis
* Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS)
* Listing Optimization and Product Research
* Helium 10, Cerebro, Magnet, Frankenstein, Scribbles
2.) Walmart PPC Specialist VA who can do:
* Everything an Amazon PPC Specialist VA could help you with PLUS
* Understanding the Walmart Search Algorithm
* Ad Campaign Setup
* Determining Bids
* Monitoring and Reporting
* PPC Optimization
* Promotions
In line with this, VAA held a FREE LIVE Webinar for those who are interested in selling on the Walmart eCommerce platform last July 31, 2023, about “Why You Should Join Walmart” with special guest Walmart mentor, Michal Chapnick. Chapnick is the founder of the eCom Creatives Team and Walmart eCommerce Services. She shared valuable insights, tips, and strategies for taking any eCommerce business to the next level.
For inquiries about the other VA Services that VAA offers aside from AMPD Certified PPC Virtual Assistants, Advertising Expert VA, and Amazon Ads Manager, you can check out VAA Philippines.
Gilad Freimann
VAA Philippines
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Expanding into Walmart with VAA | Walmart Webinar with Michal Chapnick