MAVERICK HELICOPTERS EXPANDS OPERATIONS TO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
Maverick Helicopters is now offering flights in Southern CaliforniaLONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Maverick Helicopters, a premier provider of helicopter services, is excited to announce its recent expansion into Southern California, bringing an array of captivating flight options including aerial tourism flights, charter operations and transfers to Catalina Island. Maverick Helicopters offers departures from terminals across Greater Los Angeles including Long Beach, Orange County, Burbank, San Pedro, Hawthorne and Catalina Island.
Locals and visitors can embark on breathtaking experiences that showcase the beautiful coastal views of Southern California, iconic Downtown LA and the Hollywood skyline. For those seeking exclusive and tailored travel experiences, Maverick Helicopters provides luxury charter flights and personalized journeys. Guests can experience helicopter travel's utmost flexibility and comfort, whether for corporate purposes, special events or private excursions.
Maverick Helicopters operates helicopter transfers connecting Catalina Island to the mainland, allowing travelers to reach and depart from the iconic island in under 15 minutes, making it the fastest and most efficient way to experience Catalina Island. For personalized experiences, passengers can book a private charter to Catalina for thrilling activities including ziplining, Heli-Picnic or Heli-Hiking adventures.
“Maverick Helicopters takes great pride in our expansion into Southern California, another prominent destination on the West Coast,” said John Buch, president of Maverick Helicopters. “We are excited about the growth and potential throughout Greater Los Angeles.”
Maverick Helicopters' entrance into Southern California exemplifies its unwavering dedication to aviation excellence and customer satisfaction. With a fleet of over 45 EC130/H130 helicopters, Maverick Helicopters is introducing several Sikorsky S-76 helicopters to meet the growing demand in the charter market of Southern California. This strategic expansion firmly establishes Maverick Helicopters as a leading operator in tourism helicopter services, building upon its well-rooted presence in Las Vegas, Arizona and Hawaii.
Photos and video can be found here. Courtesy of Maverick Helicopters
###
About Maverick Helicopters
Maverick Helicopters, one of the largest aviation-based tourism companies in the world, flies more than 250,000 guests annually out of six locations in Nevada, Arizona, Hawaii, and California. Maverick Helicopters' commitment to customer service is matched only by its commitment to safety. With its unparalleled customer service, experienced pilots, luxury helicopters, and superior safety standards, Maverick Helicopters has remained the industry leader in tourism-based operations for over 26 years. For more information visit www.FlyMaverick.com.
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/MaverickHelicopters/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/maverickhelicopters
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/user/MaverickVegas
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@maverickhelicopters
Twitter - https://twitter.com/MaverickHeli
Media Contacts for Maverick Helicopters
Maverick Helicopters
Bryan Kroten
Bkroten@flymaverick.com
702.948.1407
Kirvin Doak Communications
Terri Maruca l Alexandra Leach
maverickpr@kirvindoak.com
702.371.6962 l 702.807.0036
Terri Maruca
Kirvin Doak Communications
+1 702-371-6962
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok